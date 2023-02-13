Time Past: February 14, 1988

The saying "you are what you eat" has never been more important for our health. Farmers' markets are always busy with people who are looking out for the freshest and organic options when shopping for produce. On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on a roadside food stallholder, Daryl Clayton and his full circle story of selling fresh produce in Canberra.
In the heat of the summer, Mr Clayton and his fruit and vegetable stall could be found at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Jerrabomberra Avenue, under a canvas lean-to in the shade of the big trees.
It was an unusual sight at the time in Canberra. The image of a man in a leather apron selling fruits and vegetables by the roadside, a vision belonging to the past. Anyone living in Canberra for the two decades prior would have seen a younger version of Daryl in a younger nation's capital.
In September 1967, a temporary open-air market was set up in Fyshwick until a permanent one could be built. Daryl and his brothers were truck drivers and assisted in setting up the open market.
Daryl left the markets for a while then came back in January 1971, when the permanent markets as we know them today, opened. Daryl traded there for several years before going back to door-to-door sales. He was then inspired by seeing the cherry sellers on the side of the road and within a few months, Daryl had found himself full circle, selling his wares on the roadside.
Daryl would buy directly from the farmers every few days and sell to his car loads of customers.
He had his regulars, and also the occasional bus load of Japanese tourists that stopped to buy Aussie produce and take pictures with a quintessential Australian. Daryl took it all in his stride and said that "it's a good, clean life" that he leads.
