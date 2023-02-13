Time Past: February 14, 1988

The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 14, 1988

February 14 2023 - 5:30am
The saying "you are what you eat" has never been more important for our health. Farmers' markets are always busy with people who are looking out for the freshest and organic options when shopping for produce. On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on a roadside food stallholder, Daryl Clayton and his full circle story of selling fresh produce in Canberra.

Local News

