Hearts (and eyes) all aflutter for International Lash Day

February 18 2023 - 12:30pm
Kim Evans is an expert at enhancing and transforming eyebrows and lashes. Picture supplied

Tomorrow (February 19) is International Lash Day. To mark the occasion, we quizzed Kim Evans, founder and director of brow and eyelash range Lux By Kim Evans.

