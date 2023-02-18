Tomorrow (February 19) is International Lash Day. To mark the occasion, we quizzed Kim Evans, founder and director of brow and eyelash range Lux By Kim Evans.
So eyelashes have their own official day! Why do you think this is and why do you love them?
International Lash Day has to be one of our favourite days of the year! We live and breathe all things lashes and know how important they are, not only for protecting our eyes, but for easily and effortlessly making our eyes pop.
Even for a make-up minimalist or novice, a flick of mascara or a lash tint can transform a look, intensify your eye colour, and truly brighten a mood.
What are your top three do's and don'ts when it comes to lash care?
DO: Invest in a quality conditioning lash serum daily (your lashes will reap the benefits); gently remove eye make-up and clean your lashes; use a mascara infused with lash serum.
DON'T: Apply expired mascara; apply moisuriser/face oils to your lashes; sleep with mascara on.
How do you know what colour mascara you should use?
Brown mascara is most flattering for those with fair lashes, fair skin and blonde or red hair. Everyone else should stick to black mascara for the most impactful results.
What's trending in lashes right now?
Post-pandemic we've seen a shift in people moving away from false lashes and opting to nourish and utilise their own lashes.
Consumers are realising that they've got more options when using their natural lashes, like opting for lash lifts and tints, or boosting lash health at home with serums and lash-boosting mascaras.
The mega volume false lashes we saw come out of the Kardashians era are out, and people are wanting to create more natural looks to make eyes pop without dramatic upkeep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.