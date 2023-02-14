As borders have re-opened, we're increasingly taking advantage of our ability to see new places and share new experiences. For most of us that means photos and perhaps even a canvas print of some of the amazing wildlife we've seen. But for a small few, the opportunity to travel provides the opportunity to hunt a wild animal and then hang them on the wall, impacting global wildlife conservation efforts and perpetuating outdated and unethical forms of wildlife interactions. This World Hippo Day it's time for Australia to say no to the import of hunting trophies for convention listed species.