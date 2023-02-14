Today is World Hippo Day - a day to celebrate the remarkable creature that is the hippopotamus. Hippos are the second largest land mammal on earth, weighing up to 3200kg and eating up to 35kg of plant matter a day. Hippos are irreplaceable to the health of African ecosystems and have the amazing ability to create their own sunscreen.
Anyone who has been lucky enough to see one in the wild will have memory cards full of photos celebrating the experience. But while most people who see them in their native habitat bring home happy snaps and wonderful memories, some people have more deadly souvenirs.
Every year Australians import over 150 hunting trophies on average - body parts of animals that have been killed purely for the purpose of display. While prohibiting the import of hunting trophies from the African lion, African elephant and southern white rhino, Australia continues to allow the import of many other threatened species, including the hippo.
A recent report from Humane Society International showed between 2014 and 2018 (the most recent full, 5-year reporting period available) Australians imported 827 hunting trophies from 40 different species. Even with COVID travel bans, records so far indicate more than 190 trophies were imported in the period 2019 to 2021.
Hippos, zebras, giraffes, bears and even vervet monkeys all make the list of mammal species from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora that are imported into Australia. At a time when we are facing a global extinction crisis, the idea we would continue to allow body parts of protected species to be imported as souvenirs is an anathema for many.
The hippo is currently listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is facing population declines in a significant portion of its range, due to habitat loss, poaching for illegal trade, commercial overutilisation and other factors. Trophy hunting is one more hit on this already threatened species.
For many species, trophy hunting reduces long-term population viability and species survival by, among other things, driving local population declines, changing population structures, decreasing genetic diversity, and destabilising populations through loss of key individuals and their social and ecological knowledge - which is critical for survival and reproduction. The legal trade in trophies can also offer a cover for illegal practices and the illegal trade in wildlife specimens. It stimulates the demand for body parts from protected species which can fuel illegal hunting.
Hunters often argue that trophy hunting generates local income and supports conservation. But wildlife-watching tourism generates vastly more income to support conservation and provides far more jobs to local people.
In 2022, 137 non-government organisations from across the globe, including the Humane Society International, signed a joint-position statement to oppose trophy hunting and the associated trade in trophies, on the basis that "killing to conserve" is neither an ethical nor a sustainable approach to wildlife conservation. These calls are being heard.
Both the United Kingdom and Italian parliaments are currently considering legislation to ban the import of hunting trophies, and the Belgian parliament has passed a resolution demanding the government immediately stop the authorisation of trophy import permits of species protected under certain international trade regulations.
Meanwhile countries that are home to the most commonly hunted species are also speaking out against trophy hunting. A 2022 IPSOS survey, commissioned by Humane Society International/Africa, reveals that 68 per cent of the South African population oppose trophy hunting, and a number of countries including Kenya have banned trophy hunting from occurring in their jurisdiction.
Here in Australia, Humane Society International is calling on the federal government to amend our national environmental legislation to ban the import of these deadly souvenirs. The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 manages the importation of species that are listed under the convention. The upcoming reform of this legislation provides the opportunity to implement a total ban on the import of any convention listed species.
We know there's strong community support for extending the ban with only 15 per cent of Australians aged over 18 supporting the continuation of trophy hunting, and nearly 60 per cent of respondents supporting a ban on the import of all hunting trophies into Australia.
As borders have re-opened, we're increasingly taking advantage of our ability to see new places and share new experiences. For most of us that means photos and perhaps even a canvas print of some of the amazing wildlife we've seen. But for a small few, the opportunity to travel provides the opportunity to hunt a wild animal and then hang them on the wall, impacting global wildlife conservation efforts and perpetuating outdated and unethical forms of wildlife interactions. This World Hippo Day it's time for Australia to say no to the import of hunting trophies for convention listed species.
