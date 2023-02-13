When 10 Australians were dumped, alone, in remote western Tasmania to document their survival for entertainment, Canberran Kate Grarock was among them.
The environmental scientist has been chosen for an Australian season of reality television show Alone, where contestants are abandoned in the wilderness with nothing but their backpacks.
Dr Grarock left her "biggest joy", her six-month-old daughter she shares with her partner Elsie, at home in the ACT to take part in the show.
A wildlife biologist and expedition leader who has spent a career learning about Australia's unique flora and fauna, Dr Grarock has suggested hunting might not be her strength.
"I'm not going to be in a rush to kill our native species as I've worked so hard to protect them," she said.
"I'm keen to take a shovel so I can target the unseen food, right under our feet; tubers, roots and other edibles."
The cast of 10, which also includes a school teacher from Victoria, an army veteran from Tasmania and a hunting guide from NSW, will attempt to stay in isolation as long as possible, while hunting food, making shelter and avoiding frostbite.
Alone Australia's winner, the person who stays put for the longest with no knowledge of which fellow contestants have called it quits, will take home $250,000.
Kate became Dr Grarock after completing her PhD at the Australian National University. She was in the military for five years prior to studying and grew up practising bushcraft at home after being rejected from Scouts for being a girl.
"I've learned to think how animals think and understand their behaviour," Dr Grarock said.
"I can identify species from tracks, traces and their calls."
READ ALSO:
The documentary format of the show has contestants film their triumphs and tribulations themselves. The intimacy the unique style creates has proven its bingeworthy-ness over nine seasons filmed in the United States, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.
The Tasmanian wilderness series will be the first time the show has been shot in Australia, begging the questions: How tough are Aussies? How fierce is Australian nature?
Alone Australia will be screened on SBS and SBS On Demand in late March.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.