The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Alex Asch's new exhibition Climacteric: assemblages is a celebration of rugged natural beauty

By Sasha Grishin
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Asch, Midday at the living desert.

Alex Asch: Climacteric: assemblages. Beaver Galleries, 81 Denison Street, Deakin. Closes February 25, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm.

Alex Asch has been establishing himself over the past decade as the preeminent Australian artist who has been interpreting the landscape in sculptural form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.