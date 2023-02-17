His landscapes come complete with their marked horizons, moody skies and topographical details, however, the unconventional materials are also left with their own voice. Storm front is a striking square tableau, measuring 60 centimetres by 60 centimetres, where the artist has employed recycled painted and burnt galvanised steel, formply and enamel enhanced by concrete residue. In one sense, the work is in the tradition of the Romantic landscape with a sweeping panorama and the foreboding storm front that appears to be sweeping in from the distance. The scars left on the materials, especially the concrete residue, the corroded surfaces and the overlapping layers of texture provide a sense of "authenticity" to the scene and even the small nicks in the sky section resemble distressed birds flying against the wind.