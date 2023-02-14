University graduates were more easily able to get a job last year compared to the first two years of the pandemic, new survey data shows.
Charles Sturt University can boast that it had the most employable undergraduates in 2022, with 90.7 per cent finding full-time employment four to six months after graduating.
The 2022 graduate outcomes survey found that nationally 78.5 per cent of undergraduates found full-time employment, compared to 68.9 per cent in 2021 and 68.7 per cent in 2020.
The University of Canberra, 82.3 per cent of undergraduates had full-time work while at the Australian National University, 78.8 per cent found a full-time job.
The average Charles Sturt undergraduate earned $72,800 as a median full-time salary, compared to $70,000 at the University of Canberra, $68,700 at Australian Catholic University and $68,000 at ANU.
University of Tasmania undergraduates had the highest starting salaries at $78,300.
Rehabilitation undergraduates were most likely to get a job full-time after finishing their course (96.5 per cent) while just 57.3 per cent of creative arts undergraduates had a full-time job.
However, the overall employment rate for creative arts undergraduates was 81.2 per cent.
Dentistry graduates were the least satisfied by their courses (54.8 per cent for undergraduate and 44.4 per cent), despite having the highest median starting salary of $100,000.
Agriculture and environmental studies undergraduate students and pharmacy postgraduate students were the most satisfied with their studies (88.3 per cent and 88 per cent respectively).
Pharmacy undergraduates had the lowest median starting salary at $52,200.
Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the 2022 graduate outcomes survey results were further evidence of the university's record of producing career-ready graduates.
"These results are testament to the quality of our teaching, and the strength and value of the relationships our students forge with industry leaders as they engage in workplace learning through the course of their studies," she said.
Factors such as course offerings and variations in the state and territory labour markets may explain differences between universities.
