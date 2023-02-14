The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 15, 1966

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
February 15 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 15, 1966.

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times shared the good news that Canberra residents and the Australian population at large, had gone through the pounds to dollars change with minimal disruption.

JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

