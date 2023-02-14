Times Past: February 15, 1966

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times shared the good news that Canberra residents and the Australian population at large, had gone through the pounds to dollars change with minimal disruption.
The chairman of the Decimal Currency Board, Sir Walter Scott, said in Sydney, the transition had been accomplished with an unexpected smoothness.
Post offices throughout Australia were busier than usual but trading had been conducted without any issues.
Canberrans seemed to take to the change over rather lightheartedly. Many young people were seen in the streets comparing the new dollars to the old pounds and shillings.
Many others handed over the money when buying goods with smiles on their faces. There were surprisingly few larger retail stores in Civic Centre that had enough of the new decimal dollars and cents but by close of business, the tills were full of the decimal currency.
The Prime Minister, Mr Holt, said that Australians should be proud of the way that they cooperated to make the currency transition a smooth one.
"Based on the first day's results we can have full confidence that the new currency will be readily accepted, and we will soon reap the many substantial benefits which we expect to flow from this more efficient money system", the prime minister said.
