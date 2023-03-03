The Canberra Times
Review

Judgement Day by Mali Waugh review - A thoroughly satisfying police procedural

By Mali Waugh
March 4 2023 - 12:00am
  • Judgement Day, by Mali Waugh. Macmillan, $34.99.

Mali Waugh's debut novel, Judgment Day, is set in the Family Law Courts in Melbourne. Like these courts, the novel is filled with a cross-section of society, from the slimy to the hard-working, the audacious to the damaged. It opens with a murder: Judge Kaye Bailey has been rising through the ranks, and was due to deliver a complex judgement the morning she is instead found dead in her chambers. Jillian Basset, Detective Senior Sergeant and protagonist, returns from maternity leave early to take charge of the high-profile case.

