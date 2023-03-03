In Judgement Day, it's not just the accused and the accusers who struggle. Locking away her private life is bad for Jill as well. Her son is eight months old, and she does not want to spend time with him. Going back to work is a way to avoid facing her feelings of inadequacy. Waugh's rendering of Jill's avoidance is believable and heart-wrenching. I could also easily empathise with Kaye's fear and dislike for those men who manage to hide their true selves, remaining unassuming to the world but "monsters in the privacy of their own homes".