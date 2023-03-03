Mali Waugh's debut novel, Judgment Day, is set in the Family Law Courts in Melbourne. Like these courts, the novel is filled with a cross-section of society, from the slimy to the hard-working, the audacious to the damaged. It opens with a murder: Judge Kaye Bailey has been rising through the ranks, and was due to deliver a complex judgement the morning she is instead found dead in her chambers. Jillian Basset, Detective Senior Sergeant and protagonist, returns from maternity leave early to take charge of the high-profile case.
A theme of the novel is the distinction between public and private - the way people can have one face for the public, while being completely different behind the closed doors of their homes. In some court cases, a lawyer's job may be to jiggle those doors open a crack, and let others glimpse the private world. It's often an unhappy world. Even when there's no outright maliciousness or domestic violence, there's desperation, misunderstandings, defensiveness.
In Judgement Day, it's not just the accused and the accusers who struggle. Locking away her private life is bad for Jill as well. Her son is eight months old, and she does not want to spend time with him. Going back to work is a way to avoid facing her feelings of inadequacy. Waugh's rendering of Jill's avoidance is believable and heart-wrenching. I could also easily empathise with Kaye's fear and dislike for those men who manage to hide their true selves, remaining unassuming to the world but "monsters in the privacy of their own homes".
But this novel also made me think about the way lawyers and police officers (and other professionals) sometimes have to keep their emotions and judgements at a distance. In order to deal with the worst and most tragic elements of humanity every day, they must (perhaps) erect a protective barrier - if for nothing else than to get through the day.
The language in this novel sometimes seems to emulate that protective barrier, a businesslike tone creating a gap between my reading self and the experience of the characters. For example, a woman at one point obtains a referral "for intensive treatment of the anxiety that she now acknowledged had continued to plague her". Later, when Jill is describing the anguish she has been in, she sounds professional to the point of being clinical.
But overall, the occasional formality of the language didn't prevent me from thoroughly enjoying this satisfying, thoughtful, police procedural. Nor did it hide how much Waugh cares about the issues she's exploring in Judgement Day. She donated portions of her advance to Our Watch and PANDA - for further reading, see ourwatch.org.au and panda.org.au.
