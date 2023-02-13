Why is COVID under the government's radar?

By December 1 last year more Australians had died with COVID-19 in the previous six months than had died in the more than two years of the pandemic before the 2022 federal election.
As of Monday the national death toll stood at 19,070. That is 11,042 more than the 8028 who had died up until May 19, 2022.
While it is true this surge in deaths was driven by federal, state and territory government decisions to stop lockdowns and to relax social distancing, mask-wearing and vaccination mandates before the election, it did happen on Labor's watch.
The Albanese government could have, at any time since May, ramped up public messaging on vaccinations, mask-wearing and taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.
It failed to do so, even when deaths and hospitalisations were peaking in July and August 2022.
And, with the benefit of hindsight, running with the Morrison government's decision not to make RATs free to all was a lost opportunity. Millions of dollars worth of expired RATs are now going to landfill.
While nobody wants a return to the tough measures of the past, there is an urgent need to dispel the myth our struggles with COVID are all but over.
The statistics say otherwise. The current daily death toll of just under 1.5 deaths per day is higher than at any point between March 2020 and January 2022. Daily deaths peaked at 3.71 a day last June.
They were running at three deaths per day as recently as Australia Day.
It's no wonder then when announcing the fifth vaccine jab last week Health Minister Mark Butler came close to issuing a mea culpa over the inadequate response to the spring and summer COVID surge.
This disappeared almost without a trace because many in the media are of the view the pandemic is old news.
Noting an estimated 4 million Australians had been infected since October and that 2600 of these had died, Mr Butler said the latest outbreak "was not short or sharp".
"It lingered for longer and it had a very significant impact on the community, our health system and many individuals ... it is my intention to make sure that we learn the lessons of the past few months," he said.
While Mr Butler was quick to highlight the authorisation of a fourth booster - or fifth dose of vaccine - the real elephant in the room is at least 5 million people still haven't had their third dose and, as a result, would now have very limited immunity.
The failure by the government and its advisers to prioritise public health messaging and to do more to encourage people to get booster shots has left the elderly and the immunocompromised living in fear.
Some older Australians, who are aware COVID is still widespread in the community, are living in virtual seclusion in order to avoid exposure.
With the COVID virus, including the latest Omicron strain, continuing to spin off new variants at an alarming rate this is clearly a far more consequential disease than the flu.
It cannot, despite chief medical officer Paul Kelly's assertion to the contrary last September, be regarded as just another respiratory infection.
While it is heartening to see major events such as this week's multicultural festival are returning to the streets of Canberra and elsewhere it would be prudent for participants to take sensible precautions.
Those who believe, because they are not in a high-risk category for death or serious disease, they don't need to follow up on the boosters need to think it through.
Vaccination is not just about you. It protects your elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.