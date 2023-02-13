The Canberra Times
Why is COVID under the government's radar?

By The Canberra Times
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
More Australians have died with COVID since Labor came to power six months ago than between March 2020 and May 2023. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

By December 1 last year more Australians had died with COVID-19 in the previous six months than had died in the more than two years of the pandemic before the 2022 federal election.

