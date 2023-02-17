Women Talking is an ensemble piece. Jessie Buckley as Mariche, an angry mother grieving the assault on her four-year-old daughter, is raw and haunting. She wants direct action. Greta and Agata, veteran actresses Sheila McCarthy and Judith Ivey in the roles of senior women, try to contend with the dilemma, exploring angles for a more compromised response. There are a bunch of excellent performances here, and the festivals that have delivered performance awards to the film as an ensemble work have got it right.