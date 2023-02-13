Smart safety: Six ways technology is changing how businesses protect themselves

By embracing new technology and incorporating effective security measures, businesses can ensure they are well-protected against cyber threats, while also reaping the benefits of technological advancements. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Regardless of the type of enterprise you run, security is by far one of the most critical aspects of long term business success.



Mobile patrols, video surveillance guards and nationwide security guarding - these services play an integral and irreplaceable role in protecting businesses of all sizes from a wide variety of threats including theft, inventory damage and keeping staff, clients and customers safe.



However, with that said, as the IOT (Internet Of Things) continues to weave itself into modern business operations and procedures, there is an increasing need for businesses to utilise a variety of latest technologies to mitigate threats that go beyond the physical.



For a business to effectively shield itself from a wide variety of threats, it must take a complimentary approach. That is, harnessing the benefits of both physical security services and technologies that can help safeguard an enterprise from a wide variety of cyber threats such as hacking, data breaches and more.

This article explores six ways technology is helping businesses ensure the security of their data and assets to protect themselves in 2023.

Cloud computing offers safer storage

Cloud computing has become a popular way for many businesses organisations to store and access data, allowing for not just safer storage, but also increased scalability, flexibility and cost savings.



This technology is one that enables businesses to store data and files on the internet through a cloud computing provider that is accessed either through the public internet or in most cases, a dedicated private network connection.



In terms of security, cloud computing is considered safer than traditional on-premise computing for several reasons, including data encryption, multiple levels of security, regular software updates, and servers that are usually located in warehouses that most workers or unauthorised personnel don't have access to.

For most small and medium business enterprises, the use of cloud computing can be a genuinely secure and convenient way to store sensitive information such as bank account numbers and debit/credit card information that may otherwise fall prey to cybercriminals and when left lying around.



Moreover, data stored in the cloud is 100% secure from physical damage or natural disasters such as fires, floods and hurricanes.

Explore seven reasons why the cloud is more secure here.

Harnessing tech to increase cybersecurity

With the growing number of cyber threats in 2023, businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the need to protect themselves from cyberattacks. Unfortunately, some of the most recent and well-known cyberattacks that affected thousands Australians all over the country in recent times include the Optus data breach, ProctorU data breach and Australian National University (ANU) bata breach which wreaked havoc for businesses and customers alike.



As a business, the last thing you want is to be put in a position where you have to repair your reputation after a data breach occurs, so prevention is crucial. Thankfully, technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, biometrics and machine learning are now being used to enhance cybersecurity measures to protect businesses from cybercriminals and hackers.

For instance, AI-based security systems are helping businesses detect and respond to potential threats in real-time, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and data breach. Moreover, technology such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and virtual private networks (VPNs) can also be used to secure an organisation's network to prevent unauthorised access and protect sensitive data from being intercepted as it travels across a network.



This is especially important for companies that deal with sensitive data, such as financial institutions, healthcare organisations and retail businesses.

Technology helps to safeguard remote workers

Ever since the pandemic hit in early 2020, more and more businesses have embraced the concept of flexible work arrangements that offer a wide variety of benefits to both employers and employees. However, with the rise of remote work, businesses also need to be able to protect sensitive information even when employees are working from home.



Thankfully, technologies such as VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), multi-factor authentication and data encryption have proven to be incredibly useful in protecting data from cyber threats, even when working remotely. Moreover, concepts such as the Zero Trust framework play an integral role in securing infrastructure and data for today's modern digital transformation.



This type of technology uniquely addresses the challenges of modern business, including securing remote workers, hybrid cloud environments, and ransomware threats.

Blockchain provides tamper-proof transaction records

As defined by Investopedia, a blockchain is a digitally distributed, decentralised, public ledger that exists across a network. Blockchain operates as a decentralised ledger system, meaning that information is stored on multiple nodes across a network, rather than in a central database. Once data is recorded on a blockchain, it can never be altered or deleted.



This provides a permanent, tamper-proof record of transactions, which is particularly useful for protecting sensitive information and intellectual property. This popular technology is particularly useful for businesses that need to protect sensitive information, such as intellectual property, financial transactions and legal documents.



Moreover, blockchain can reduce the risk of fraud and improve trust in a business as it allows for greater transparency in transactions and record-keeping, making it easier for businesses to track and verify the authenticity of information. In a nutshell, by using blockchain, businesses can ensure that information is stored in a secure and tamper-proof manner, reducing the risk of data breaches.

Learn how small businesses can take advantage of blockchain security here.

Data encryption protects sensitive information

Whether you have a brick-and-mortar enterprise or an e-commerce business, your data is the life-blood of your organisation.



When it comes to protecting sensitive information, whether that be customer information or internal records, it is important to remember that data leaks can happen for any number of reasons. With this in mind, encryption is a critical tool for securing sensitive data and protecting it from unauthorised access.



Advances in encryption technologies have made it possible to encrypt data in transit and at rest, providing a higher level of security for a business and its customers.



Additionally, encryption technology is being integrated into a wide range of devices and systems, making it easier for organisations to secure their data. Most importantly, data encryption helps ensure the privacy of sensitive information, even if it is intercepted or stolen.



This helps protect the privacy rights of individuals and organisations and reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud.

Did you know that many industries such as healthcare and finance are subject to strict regulations that require the protection of sensitive information? Data encryption helps organisations comply with these regulations and avoid costly fines and legal penalties.

Learn more about how you can protect sensitive information from getting into the wrong hands in this small business guide to computer encryption.

Antivirus software protects businesses from attacks

Last but not least, antivirus software technologies help to protect against malware, such as viruses, Trojans, spyware, and ransomware, which can cause significant harm to a business.



Without these measures in place, a business becomes vulnerable to a wide variety of threats, including malware, data breaches and infected systems/data, amongst many other problems.

Moreover, antivirus software can help reduce downtime by identifying and removing malware quickly, before it can cause significant harm to systems and networks. This helps ensure that business operations can continue smoothly and with minimal disruption.

