The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

National Multicultural Festival returns in new expansive format

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
February 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launch of the National Multicultural Festival 2019. Polish dance group Wielkopolska. Photo: Dion Georgopoulos

The National Multicultural Festival is returning to Canberra in a more expansive format when it spreads out across the city this weekend, Glebe Park becoming a festival hub for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.