The National Multicultural Festival is returning to Canberra in a more expansive format when it spreads out across the city this weekend, Glebe Park becoming a festival hub for the first time.
Organisers have opened an additional stage on Bunda Street, as well as a main stage and additional stalls at Glebe Park, responding to feedback from prior events regarding congestion.
The format, expected to improve COVID safety, will mean additional road closures in the city throughout the week.
Vernon Circle northbound will be reduced to a single lane from Thursday 4am through to Monday, with significant traffic disruption on Commonwealth Avenue expected during commuter peak hours.
London Circuit remains closed between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue as part of construction for light rail to Woden. Both ramps from Commonwealth Avenue to Parkes Way and London Circuit are also now permanently closed.
The festival will return to the city for its 25th anniversary, the first National Multicultural Festival since 2020, due to the pandemic.
Jayne Simon, festival director, said increasing the festival footprint from city pedestrian areas, Civic Square and Bunda Street to right down to the intersection of Glebe Park and into the park was expected to make the event more COVID safe.
Ms Simon said the festival parade would likely be a highlight, with more than 40 groups participating, a record for the opening night event.
She said the cultural showcase would also be bigger than ever with 30 communities taking part, up from 12 in 2020.
Due to the event road closures, some bus detours and stop closures will be in place in the city from Friday until Sunday.
Additional light rail services will run from Friday night to Sunday, 5.30pm.
Free shuttle buses will run on a Russell to city loop, Parliamentary Triangle to city loop, Belconnen to Woden loop via the city and Woden to Belconnen loop, via the city
Ms Simon said festivals in Canberra had seen a really strong attendance rate since COVID, as everyone was keen to get back out and about.
"With that comes the necessity to ensure that we are giving enough social-distancing room, there's more space, it's more comfortable," she said.
Extra measures will be taken to keep Canberrans cool on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a scorching 36 degrees.
Shade umbrellas will go up around the site and marque and shade cover will be erected where possible.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a water bottle and make use of refill stations, while helping keep the event as waste-free possible.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said more than 200,000 people had come to the festival in 2020 to enjoy the food, vibrancy and atmosphere.
"Many of us remember that event as one of the last major festivals we attended before the pandemic and the ensuing years have been tough with us not being able to hold the festival in 2021 or 2022," she said.
"We are back and we are back in a very, very big way."
READ ALSO:
Road closures from 8pm Tuesday 14 February to 8pm Tuesday 21 February
Road closure from 4 am Thursday 16 February 2023 to 8 pm Thursday 16 February
Road closures/impacts from 8pm Thursday 16 February to 4 am Monday 20 February
Road closure on Saturday 18 February from 2.30pm to 6.30pm
Details of impacted transport services and stops with maps can be found at transport.act.gov.au.
Additional details on road closures and the festival program can be found on the National Multicultural Festival website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.