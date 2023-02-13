Defence staff working at Campbell Park were told to restrict their movements on Friday, as two unsafe shells found nearby were destroyed.
Two three-inch shells were discovered in Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve on Friday, close to a Defence Department office complex in Campbell, on Northcott Drive.
"Defence attended the scene and assessed the unexploded ordnance as unsafe to be transported," a Defence spokesperson said on Monday.
"The unexploded ordnance was destroyed by demolition in the location it was discovered on Friday 10 February 2023."
Staff were told to limit their movements in and outside of the Campbell offices, which border the nature reserve, until the shells were safely destroyed.
Part of Northcott Drive was closed during the afternoon. ACT Policing provided traffic assistance.
Members of the public who discover suspicious items which they suspect are an unexploded ordnance should contact local police immediately.
More information on unexploded ordnance is available here.
