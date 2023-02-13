The Canberra Times
Defence destroy unexploded ordnance in Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
Police told cars to turn around on Northcott Drive on Friday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Defence staff working at Campbell Park were told to restrict their movements on Friday, as two unsafe shells found nearby were destroyed.





Public service and politics reporter

