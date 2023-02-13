Police have called for assistance to locate a 13-year-old boy who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday evening.
Elijah Bandy was last seen at the Gungahlin bus interchange at 7pm on Sunday.
He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm tall, with short light brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.
Elijah was wearing a navy Tommy Hilfiger hooded jumper, black Nike shorts and cream-coloured Nike Air Force shoes.
Police and family are concerned about his welfare.
Police asked anyone with information that could help them find Elijah to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7350633.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.