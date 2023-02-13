The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seek assistance to find missing 13-year-old Elijah Bandy

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 13 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 7:44pm
Police are calling for help in locating Elijah Bandy. Picture supplied

Police have called for assistance to locate a 13-year-old boy who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday evening.

