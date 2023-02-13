Severe thunderstorm warning for ACT for Monday night cancelled

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the ACT on Monday night has been cancelled.
The Bureau of Meteorlogy said a "moist and unstable airmass is producing isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms".
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Mount Ginini, Tidbinbilla and Tumut," it said in a statement.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency said parts of Canberra were already experiencing rain, as of 10pm, and this is likely to continue for several hours. Rain was easing shortly after midnight, and the bureau said earlier the threat of a thunderstorm affecting Canberra and Queanbeyan had passed.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
