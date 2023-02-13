The ACT's three mobile phone detection cameras swung into operation from Tuesday, with drivers detected to receive a "grace" period during the commissioning phase, with hefty fines to follow.
The three transportable mobile device detection cameras will initially be located on Yamba Drive, Horse Park Drive and Canberra Avenue but will be shifted around in the weeks ahead as part of the commissioning and calibration process.
Two more fixed mobile phone detection cameras are also being installed on Hindmarsh Drive and Gungahlin Drive.
Alternative locations for the transportable devices will be determined in the research submitted to Transport Canberra by the Centre for Automotive Safety Research.
The deputy director of Transport Canberra Ben McHugh said the roll out was "an important step and will allow the technology to be integrated with our existing ACT Government systems".
"Data collection during this phase will also help inform future road safety strategies such as placement of cameras and ACT Policing activities," he said.
The camera locations will be quite obvious to the aware driver on the approach.
The batteries, solar panels, systems and hard drives which run the camera and store the information are housed inside a small box trailer set up by the roadside.
The camera is located within a gantry arm which extends above the roadway, tall enough to clear heavy vehicles.
"Drivers will not receive fines or warnings during this initial commissioning phase," Mr McHugh said.
"Having these cameras out on the road early will help inform the community that mobile detection is coming and the importance of not being distracted while driving.
Images detecting a potential offence will be automatically pixelated and cropped to only show a view of the driver.
They will then be reviewed by an artificial intelligence system, and then a human operator before an infringement notice decision is made.
These cameras have been in widespread use across NSW for several years and have been the subject of some community debate around revenue raising.
Acusensus Australia Pty Ltd, which was the successful tenderer, also supplies and operates the same cameras in Queensland and NSW.
Driver distraction through mobile usage is a significant safety issue on the road, with some experts claiming it is more dangerous than drink driving.
It is illegal to use a mobile device at any time for reason while a vehicle is moving or is stationary but not parked. And it must not be used at traffic lights.
This includes video calling, texting, emailing, social media, web browsing and photography.
Once the cameras are commissioned, anyone who is caught by the cameras accessing the net (such as an app) or sending a message while driving will be fined $612 and lose four demerit points. Using your handheld phone or device (such as a smart watch) to make or receive calls carries a penalty of $498 and three demerit points.
An advertising and awareness campaign by Transport Canberra will also begin today as the new cameras are switched on.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
