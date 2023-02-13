The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mobile phone detection cameras start operation on Canberra's roads

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:17am, first published 6:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The type of infringement photo captured by the detection camera. Picture supplied

The ACT's three mobile phone detection cameras swung into operation from Tuesday, with drivers detected to receive a "grace" period during the commissioning phase, with hefty fines to follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.