The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Transport idealism gets its reality check on a hot day

By Letters the the Editor
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting around on public transport, especially on a weekend, is a time-consuming ordeal for many. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Today my wife and I decided to go to the Bald Archies, one of the many great exhibitions we are lucky to be able to see in Canberra. Given the warm 32 degree day, I was grateful that we were able to drive the 40 minute return trip from Holder to Watson Arts Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.