Transport idealism gets its reality check on a hot day

In his review on February 11 of Ian Hodges' book He belonged to Wagga: the Great War, the AIF and returned soldiers in an Australian country town, your reviewer Michael McKernan downgrades farmer soldiers with his statement, "The brash bush soldier was largely a myth". I was born in Wagga Wagga and lived my early and teenage years on the family farm in Junee Reefs, half way between Junee and Temora. There is a very well maintained war memorial next to the Junee Reefs Community Hall. It lists the names of all from the district who served in each World War, and identifies those who were killed. The mortality rate of local men in World War I was 30 per cent, causing great grief to those families and to the community.