Reserve Bank governor to be fronted on interest rate pain as more hikes tipped

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe. Picture supplied

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe will come under intense questioning when he appears before a parliamentary hearing today amid growing expectations official interest rates will reach 4.1 per cent by mid-year.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

