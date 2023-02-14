Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe will come under intense questioning when he appears before a parliamentary hearing today amid growing expectations official interest rates will reach 4.1 per cent by mid-year.
As anger mounts about the impact of rising borrowing costs, Dr Lowe is set to be grilled by the Senate Economic Legislation Committee on the RBA's decision to hike rates last week and his warning of the likelihood or more increases to come.
The hearing comes a day after National Australia Bank revised its monetary policy forecasts and joined the financial markets and others such as Deutsche Bank predicting three more rate rises this year.
The outlook has government MPs worried.
Senior ministers including Treasurer Jim Chalmers have been careful not to impinge on the independence of the Reserve Bank but Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said yesterday the government was "concerned that further increases are going to put pressure on households and businesses that are already doing it tough".
Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, who is deputy chair of the Economic Legislation Committee, said he would ask Dr Lowe about the impact of remarks made by Mr Jones last week when he expressed the hope that "if this is not the last it's near the last of the rate increases".
Senator Bragg said it was "not in our interests" to make Dr Lowe a scapegoat for higher rates and he would instead ask the RBA about what more the government should be doing to help ease inflation.
"The reality is that Canberra has created a spending problem and right now Labor is in government so they have to fix it," he said.
But fellow committee member, Greens treasury spokesman Nick McKim, accused the RBA of trying to "drive Australia into a recession".
The senator said higher interest rates was "smashing the lives [of renters and mortgage holders] for something that they are not responsible for causing".
The mood among consumers has plunged following last week's interest rate hike and warnings from Dr Lowe of more to come.
The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index fell almost 7 per cent to 78.5 points, and dropped to 74.5 points among those surveyed after the RBA rate decision - even lower than when the pandemic first hit in early 2020 and the weakest reading since the depths of the 1990s recession.
Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan said high inflation and rising interest rates were clearly weighing heavily on households.
Asked about the state of family finances compared with a year earlier, sentiment among those surveyed fell to just 62.1 points, and among those with a mortgage it plummeted to just 55.4 points, which Mr Hassan said were among the bleakest responses to this question in the history of the survey, which began in the mid-1970s.
Households were almost as downbeat about the outlook for their finances in the year ahead, with that reading dropping 7.7 per cent to 75.1 points and the index measuring attitudes to the purchase of a major household items fell 78 points - far below the long-term average of 126 points.
Mr Hassan said the results were "a clear warning that consumers are poised to cut back sharply on spending".
Families were already pulling back on purchases late last year, according to card and bank transaction data analysed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Though spending on goods and services increased in December, the rate of growth slowed dramatically. After peaking at 29.2 per cent in August, the annual pace of expenditure slowed to 11.2 per cent and was driven largely by spending on services.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
