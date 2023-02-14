The Canberra Times
Ricky Stuart names Xavier Savage's replacement as Canberra Raiders fullback

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:01pm
Jordan Rapana will get first shot at the Raiders No.1 jersey. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Jordan Rapana will get first crack at locking down the Canberra Raiders No.1 jersey in Xavier Savage's absence.

