The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

Death and a legacy? Bill Nighy is too busy living to worry about it

By Glenn Whipp
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The actor says he has heard about retirement, and doesn't like the sound of it. Picture Getty Images

Bill Nighy handed me a cassette mixtape many years ago titled "Ooh Baby Ooh," a nod to the chorus of a Lou Reed rocker that was not among the 20 songs on the cassette, though there was plenty of Lou and Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield and Maxwell, the last included because Nighy had just asked a record shop clerk, "Where do you go after Marvin?" and the young man walked him down an aisle and handed him Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.