Death and a legacy? Bill Nighy is too busy living to worry about it

These days, Nighy still transcribes songs. He sings compulsively throughout the day, and once he has landed on a number he'll look up the lyrics because he wants to sing the whole thing, not just the first two lines. Yesterday, it was Chuck Berry's You Never Can Tell. Today, he settled into Anita Baker's Giving You the Best That I Got, which he can't stop talking about - and singing - telling me he loves singers who put across a song in a seemingly effortless manner, though he knows full well that it takes a lifetime of effort to make it appear that way.