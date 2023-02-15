This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
We called it Motel Debris on account of its advanced dilapidation. Or Cocky Lodge after the cockroaches which routinely fell from the ceiling, into our laps, onto our plates.
At the heart of the kitchen was an Early Kooka gas stove, a collector's item now but in those days a source of tremendous fear. There was no hot water downstairs but a gas contraption upstairs in the bathroom, which required a pilot light to be lit every time you took a shower.
On a busy road that ran through Glebe in inner Sydney, the place shook every time a heavy truck passed, which was all the time. Plaster crumbled off the walls. It stank of gas, rising damp and the various odours generated by its shifting population of uni students at the end of the 1970s.
But it was home. And it was affordable. The only housing stress was that the roof over our heads would one day fall on our heads.
Then, as the 1980s got under way and the suburb began to gentrify, it was sold. The rent went up but the poor state of the place remained the same. We moved out and went our separate ways.
On our uncertain incomes, many of us working casual shifts, home ownership was out of reach, something your parents or the newly minted yuppies did.
From share houses to rentals in our name when we partnered up, we encountered housing stress as rents rose when the well-off moved into our neighbourhoods and bit by bit we were forced to move further from our places of work.
Those of us who could afford to buy a home struggled to make repayments as interest rates soared, nudging 20 per cent for some borrowers.
According to economist Peter Tulip, it was much harder to afford a home in the 1980s than it is now. In 1989 interest payments equated to 64 per cent of the average wage, now they represent 38 per cent.
Some baby-boomers, like this one, didn't get into the property market until their mid-40s and then only by buying a tumbledown shack hours from the city and getting lucky when David Wenham and Sigrid Thornton made the sea change a fashionable thing and its value rose.
That doesn't mean millennials have it easy. By no means. Their struggle is to try to save a deposit while keeping up with rising rents. Low interest rates - and they are still historically low in spite of the aggressive round of inflation-targeted hikes - might ease debt servicing but if you can't get a mortgage in the first place that's cold comfort. And if you do have a mortgage it's going to be huge and will take much longer to pay off.
This week in Canberra, there's a renewed focus on housing, with the Albanese government bringing its $10 billion housing fund to parliament. The Coalition opposes the plan, meaning the government will have to negotiate with the Greens. The Greens want at least $5 billion to be spent on social and affordable housing every year.
That conversation is long overdue. The housing crisis feeds into the skills shortage which, in turn, fuels inflation, which keeps the interest rates rising, which feeds into the housing crisis and on it goes. Round and round in bloody circles.
Hopefully, the adults are in charge now and we've moved on from Scott Morrison's clanger just after his last budget when he was asked about the lack of help for renters. Remember that?
"The best way to support people renting a house is to help them buy a house," he said, a comment that echoes discordantly to this day.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you experienced housing stress during your lifetime? Should more be done to help renters? What was the worst rental you lived in? Should future generations forget about home ownership? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Chinese-made surveillance cameras are set to be removed from 45 federal parliamentarians' electorate offices in the latest move amid spyware fears. The Special Minister of State Don Farrell has revealed a number of electorate offices, a total of 65 affected offices, have either Hikvision and Dahua non-networked CCTV security cameras and equipment installed and they are to be replaced. There are also some non-networked Dahua intercoms under investigation.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has his "absolute and total confidence", despite an ongoing furore over campaign donations she accepted in the lead up to the last federal election.
- Scott Morrison's vocal opposition to a controversial offshore gas drilling project meant his later decision to formally block it was tainted by apprehended bias, a court has found. The Federal Court on Tuesday quashed the former prime minister's December 2021 decision to block an extension of the PEP-11 project permit and remitted it to a joint federal-NSW authority.
THEY SAID IT: "You can spend the money on new housing for poor people and the homeless, or you can spend it on a football stadium or a golf course." - Jello Biafra
YOU SAID IT: The struggle involved in choosing then buying a new car.
Chas says don't: "The only new car I have bought was a Volvo 240DL in 1975 to replace my beloved VC Valiant Regal which was mangled in Cyclone Tracy. We were torn between a new Kingswood ($3600) and a new Volvo (about the same price) and opted for the Volvo because of advertised safety considerations and supposed durability/reliability. We kept the Volvo for 24 years and both daughters learned to drive in it (we sold it for $2300). That experience underlined to me that buying new and sacrificing $10,000+ as soon as I drove out of the showroom was a mug's game; every car that I have owned since 1999 has been second hand, less than three years old, low mileage and with full service history, letting the other bloke who wants the joy of a new car take the new car depreciation hit."
Denis says: "I signed a contract for a new car last June and was promised it would arrive in September. In September they said it could be March this year and then the brand launched the new version of the car. Obviously, the new one is an improvement, but it's September before they start shipments to Australia and probably a price increase to add to the pain."
Samantha's felt the same frustration: "While looking for a new car recently, I experienced the same lack of interest from three different car yards. One told me the test model would be arriving early January and would call me ... I am still waiting. Wondering, does their commission come through at the time of the sale or when the car arrives? With a Toyota CH-R, that would be a long time to wait. Perhaps that explains their demeanour?"
Myriam says: "I'm still laughing at your motor vehicle purchase story. You nailed it."
Daniel urges patience: "I bought a plug-in hybrid in November 2021, with the expectation that it would be in my garage within three months. It finally arrived seven months later. But it was definitely worth the wait! They don't have a huge electric range, but more than enough for the daily city commute. I often use it as a hybrid to drive interstate too. It's nice having the comfort of being able to drive long distances without the need to search for an EV charger. There aren't many, and they're usually occupied."
Josh says: "Great and relevant story. I walked into a Ford dealership yesterday to be told by the sales manager 'you are better off just going online'."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.