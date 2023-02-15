Chas says don't: "The only new car I have bought was a Volvo 240DL in 1975 to replace my beloved VC Valiant Regal which was mangled in Cyclone Tracy. We were torn between a new Kingswood ($3600) and a new Volvo (about the same price) and opted for the Volvo because of advertised safety considerations and supposed durability/reliability. We kept the Volvo for 24 years and both daughters learned to drive in it (we sold it for $2300). That experience underlined to me that buying new and sacrificing $10,000+ as soon as I drove out of the showroom was a mug's game; every car that I have owned since 1999 has been second hand, less than three years old, low mileage and with full service history, letting the other bloke who wants the joy of a new car take the new car depreciation hit."