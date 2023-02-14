The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

AFP commissioner questioned over 'violent arrest' of protester outside Iranian Embassy in Canberra

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's top cop has been grilled over the arrest of a protester outside the Iranian Embassy in Canberra, which left him with a number of fractured bones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.