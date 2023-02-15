Times Past: February 16, 1972

In front page news on this day in 1972, The Canberra Times reported that Australia was to get colour TV in three years' time in 1975.
The Prime Minister Mr McMahon made the announcement in Canberra. The Federal Cabinet decided on the date in three years' time after considering submissions that colour TV should be introduced earlier.
The Broadcasting Control Board and other organisations said that anything less than three years would not be achievable.
It was estimated that the conversion to colour would cost the ABC $11.5 million over the three years and would increase to approximately $46 million in six years' time.
In light of the costs, colour TV would be developed in stages. The general manager of ABC, Mr Duckmanton, said that the ABC would try to present as many programs in colour as possible 'right from the outset'.
Limiting factors would be the availability of equipment to begin with. Another factor was also that colour TV would also only be available in the metropolitan areas first.
Mr Duckmanton spoke on the ABC television program This Day Tonight and said that the three-year period would allow both commercial stations and the ABC the time to buy the equipment, to hire and train staff so that the standard would be "as good as it could be" come March 1975 when the switch would occur.
