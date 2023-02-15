The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 16, 1972

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
February 16 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 16, 1972.

In front page news on this day in 1972, The Canberra Times reported that Australia was to get colour TV in three years' time in 1975.

JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

