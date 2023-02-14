Pay is just part of the ACT public service's competitive edge

With inflation running at its highest level since the late 1980s, the ACT government is understandably under pressure to deliver significant pay rises for its staff.
Already, some of the lowest-paid workers in the government's ranks - those manual workers who toil outside and ensure the city remains presentable - have secured a deal to increase their pay by 34 per cent over three years.
Other public sector workers have looked to this success and will want to replicate it in the deals they strike with the government.
However, those low-paid workers were starting on a very low base. Their pay rise recognises the impossibility to get by in an expensive city without being adequately compensated for their work.
The challenge for more senior public servants - whose union this week suggested Chief Minister Andrew Barr's indication higher-paid staff would only receive smaller pay rises was "insulting" - is more complex than a simple increase to pay.
The Community and Public Sector Union is doing its bit to represent members when it calls for an above-inflation pay rise for all staff and classifications.
There is no doubt public servants deserve an increase in their pay. They are a hard-working cohort that keep the business of government working.
But the enterprise bargaining process needs to deliver a reasonable outcome. An above-inflation pay rise for highly paid staff could hamper the government's ability to maintain and grow its staff; that may not be the reasonable course to take.
Mr Barr is right to say high-income earners will benefit from the contentious cuts already legislated for federal income tax, due in the 2024-25 financial year.
The territory government is also right to pursue a pay deal that prioritises its lower-paid staff, including nurses and teachers, over senior public servants. The deal, which the CPSU has opposed, still delivers a senior official paid $123,710 a 13.7 per cent pay increase over the life of the deal; they would be paid $140,624 by December 2026.
The territory's public service does operate in the shadow of the federal public service, which offers a wide range of opportunities, a larger superannuation offering and higher rates of pay for senior staff.
Pay in the lower classifications is more competitive between the federal and territory public services, but the ACT - with a smaller revenue base - will always struggle to match pay for its more senior public servants.
The ACT is faced with a trade off: pay its senior staff less and risk losing them or pay them more and reduce the overall size of its public service.
The sharp edges of this dilemma can be blunted with a strong focus on conditions.
Extending flextime to senior public servants is a step in this direction, contained in the ACT government's proposed pay deal.
Nation-leading flexible work arrangements - untying workers from desks in set offices, guaranteeing work-from-home rights and liberating staff from a rigid 9-to-5 grind - is another piece to this puzzle.
The ACT must be competitive to attract and retain senior public servants, just as it must be competitive to attract and retain staff at all classifications.
But this competitive edge, by virtue of the ACT's size and scope, needs to be sharpened with more than just generous pay.
Parties on both sides of the pay negotiating table would do well to this, and the government should do all it can to sell the other benefits of a varied an interesting career in the territory.
The ACT can reward and retain staff in ways that go beyond money - without losing sight that pay should rise fairly.
