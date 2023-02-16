Ride the wind and dream with Air Play, a modern spectacle that brings to life the very air we breathe. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you've ever seen will make you gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts. Air Play is a circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal world, transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. Seen by 150,000 people in five continents, this wordless work requires no translation and is an exhilarating adventure that will enchant and electrify the young and young at heart. Friday, 5pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Continues until February 26. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.