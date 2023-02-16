Head to the National Film and Sound Archive for its Australian New Wave Series programming. This weekend's film is Walkabout. Under the pretence of having a picnic, a geologist father (John Meillon) takes his teenage daughter (Jenny Agutter) and six-year-old son (Lucien John) into the Australian outback. After failing to shoot them, he turns the gun on himself. The two city-bred children are left to contend with the harsh wilderness alone. Saturday, 1pm. National Film and Sound Archive. Tickets from nfsa.gov.au.
The ever-popular flamenco group Bandaluzia is celebrated for their powerful performances, unique sound and explosive displays of musicianship and virtuosity. Led by ARIA-nominated flamenco guitarist Damian Wright, Bandaluzia showcases contemporary flamenco dance and music while displaying the essential characteristics of the tradition. It is this combination between old and new that has seen Bandaluzia become highly revered for their ability to mix elements of other genres into their performances, from the rich harmonies of jazz to the infectious rhythms of South America. Saturday, 7.30pm. The Street. Tickets from thestreet.org.au.
For the first tour of the year, the Phoenix Collective Quartet will showcase the talents of Tibetan superstar, Tenzin Choegyal. Building on a relationship formed at the 2022 National Folk Festival, this year's collaboration will feature new material from the Tibetan vocalist and multi-instrumentalist. Choegyal, who has previously collaborated with composer Philip Glass and avant-garde multi-media artist Laurie Anderson, draws on his nomadic roots to create a musical style that is all his own. Saturday, 2pm. Wesley Uniting Church. Tickets from phoenixcollective.com.au.
Returning from London, seven-time ARIA Award winner and oud performer Joseph Tawadros will bring to Canberra his extraordinary virtuosity. Fresh from recording his acclaimed new album History Has A Heartbeat, a collaboration with Yidaki performer William Barton, expect more magic from the Middle Eastern instrument. Tawadros is established as one of the world's leading oud performers and composers. A virtuoso of diversity and sensitivity, Tawadros performs in concert halls worldwide and is known for his brilliant technique, deep musicianship, and joyous style of performance. Sunday, 4pm. The Street. Tickets from thestreet.org.au.
Kae Tempest, a writer and musician from South London, brings their latest album, The Line Is A Curve, to the Canberra Theatre this week. It is an album that is about letting go of shame, anxiety and isolation, and instead falling into surrender by embracing the cyclical nature of time, growth, and love. This feeling of letting go is apparent throughout the record. In the musicality, the instrumentation, the lyricism, the delivery, and even the cover art. Monday, 7pm. Canberra Theatre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Ride the wind and dream with Air Play, a modern spectacle that brings to life the very air we breathe. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you've ever seen will make you gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts. Air Play is a circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal world, transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. Seen by 150,000 people in five continents, this wordless work requires no translation and is an exhilarating adventure that will enchant and electrify the young and young at heart. Friday, 5pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Continues until February 26. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.