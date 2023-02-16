The Canberra Times
Everything you need to know about the arts scene in Canberra, from February 18, 2023

February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Bandaluzia Flamenco heads to The Street this weekend. Picture supplied

Walkabout

Head to the National Film and Sound Archive for its Australian New Wave Series programming. This weekend's film is Walkabout. Under the pretence of having a picnic, a geologist father (John Meillon) takes his teenage daughter (Jenny Agutter) and six-year-old son (Lucien John) into the Australian outback. After failing to shoot them, he turns the gun on himself. The two city-bred children are left to contend with the harsh wilderness alone. Saturday, 1pm. National Film and Sound Archive. Tickets from nfsa.gov.au.

