I frequently treat young animals for misadventures, many of which are preventable, that occur in the home. Below are just a few examples.
Young puppies, kittens and rabbits all seem very attracted to electrical cords and often moved to bite into these, which can cause electrocution.
Kittens are especially adept at jumping onto stove tops, where they may be burned.
Open dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and fridges can seemingly make excellent hiding places. Animals inadvertently shut inside are at risk of life-threatening injury.
Block access to cables, or run these through sturdy plastic piping to prevent them from being chewed on. Keep young animals out of the kitchen when cooking.
Be sure all household members know to ensure whitegoods are not left tantalisingly open.
Many species of plants are harmless to animals, however, some are toxic.
Lilies, a popular inclusion in floral arrangements, can cause irreversible kidney failure in cats.
Brunfelsia (commonly known as yesterday, today and tomorrow) can cause seizures if ingested, while many succulents can cause vomiting if chewed.
Where possible, keep potted plants well out of reach of young animals.
Remember that some kittens are highly motivated to climb, so this may mean relocating plants to a pet-free zone in the house.
It may be useful to block off access to areas of the garden, or ensure garden time is supervised.
If ordering flowers for someone with a kitten or cat, request a lily-free arrangement.
You may also like to read:
Like young children, young animals explore the world orally.
Things that grown-ups have learned to safeguard around babies and toddlers - batteries, sharp objects, the contents of the bathroom bin, fish hooks, dirty laundry and so forth - should also be out of reach of pets.
If swallowed these items can wreak havoc on the gut, in many cases necessitating surgery.
Owners of young animals need to assume that anything within reach may be licked, mouthed, chewed or swallowed.
Keep waste (including compost) well out of reach, avoid placing grocery bags or bags on the ground, and close all cupboards and drawers.
If you see an animal eat something it shouldn't, seek veterinary attention immediately.
We may be able to induce vomiting, which is associated with less risk (and expense) than surgical retrieval of a foreign body later.
Young animals often shadow humans, even moving into the where a foot was placed - or is about to be placed.
Or they will anticipate where a human is about to sit and sit there immediately.
If the human isn't looking, or is moving quickly, this can result in an animal being stood or sat on (or tripped over) - leading to injuries ranging from bruising to fractures - and not just in the pet.
Always expect young animals to be underfoot, similar to how babies follow parents around.
Use toddler gates or similar barriers to prevent them from entering rooms such as kitchens or laundries where they will get in the way.
Placing a collar with a bell on it can be useful to alert humans to the location of otherwise silent animals.
While prevention is key, it is also important to know your nearest veterinary hospital and, where available, after hours emergency centre, just in case you ever need it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.