The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Rarely has good financial advice been more needed yet harder to get: heres the case for loosening standards

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We've inadvertently stopped our financial institutions from providing advice that is "good". Picture Shutterstock

Hundreds of thousands of us who took out fixed-rate mortgages in 2020 and 2021 are about to be hit with massive increases in payments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.