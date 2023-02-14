Cal Bruton is forever a Canberra sporting legend, the coach of the Canberra Cannons basketball team from 1999 to 2003.
Now aged 68, Cal is giving back to kids in Canberra through the game he loves.
The Bruton Basketball Foundation teaches life lessons to at-risk and disadvantaged youth through programs and basketball camps, at schools in Canberra and the surrounding region. The program is free for the children and volunteer-based.
The Bruton Basketball Foundation is one of the charities that has signed up to the Canberra Day Appeal, hoping to use any funds raised to expand the program in Canberra.
"You can't be what you can't see and BBF shows them they can be anything they want to be," Cal reckons.
The Canberra Day Appeal is run by Hands Across Canberra. You can donate direct to more than 100 local charities now at canberraday.org.au
