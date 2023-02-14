The Canberra Times
Canberra Cannons legend Cal Bruton back in the game, coaching kids on life skills

By Megan Doherty
February 15 2023 - 7:45am
Cal Bruton is now running the Bruton Basketball Foundation. Picture supplied

Cal Bruton is forever a Canberra sporting legend, the coach of the Canberra Cannons basketball team from 1999 to 2003.

