Students at Canberra Christian School reap the benefits of the school's tailored learning approach. Picture supplied.

When Mawson's Canberra Christian School welcomed its first wellbeing officer to its staff in 2019 little did principal Bree Hills and her team know how critically important the role would become to their students.



Just a few months later, COVID-19 arrived to disrupt our lives and the importance of this new role for the primary school came into sharp focus as the effects of the pandemic on the students became clear.



Being away from school and also isolated from friends and family over a period impacted the kids both academically and emotionally, creating big challenges for the school in its mission to ensure every one of its students is happy, healthy and ready and able to learn.



"We could see the academic impact COVID had on students," Mrs Hills said. "But most interestingly some of the biggest impact was the social/emotional aspect.



"The students missed a lot of typical social situations such as birthday parties and playgrounds - they were missing for a couple of years for some - and you can really see the impact in the classroom.



Canberra Christian School's philosophy for learning focuses on understanding where each student is up to educationally and meeting their individual needs. Picture supplied.

"It was a time when the role of our new wellbeing officer Tania Wells and the work that she was able to do was something that was really needed, and it blossomed and grew into a very significant and important role."



In its strategy to overcome the emotional impact on the students, the school set about making sure it was creating a school environment that ensured students felt happy, comfortable and motivated at a time when there was evidence of increased student reluctance and anxiety to even come to school.



One of the steps introduced to make school more appealing to some of the less enthusiastic students included Mrs Hills and her deputy greeting each family every morning at drop off, opening each car door for the kids as they arrived.



"We started the circle drop off immediately after the COVID shutdown as part of that journey but it's been such a blessing for us and a really valuable time that we've continued it," Mrs Hills said.



"We're able to connect with each child and parent every day - it's been and excellent experience. It's very personal and it really works. It brings back that old school personal service for every student and family and it has had a great impact."



Building a sense of belonging and community is a key focus at Canberra Christian School.

Other important elements of the school's mission plan to build a strong and supportive community at the school include its tradition of an annual theme that all the students get involved in (this year it's being a secret agent), as well as a new program, 'You are strong', which is all about helping children develop strong friendships.



"A key focus area for us has always been building a sense of belonging and community and that's become particularly important given the past few years," Mrs Hills said. " We spend a lot of time as a school working together, engaging students and teachers to really build bonds and confidence so the child feels comfortable, in a place where they feel they belong and are motivated to get into learning.



"We have experienced that unless a student feels safe and comfortable that can't be educated to their full potential. As a school, we strive to create an environment of safety, respect and acceptance in order for students to feel secure enough to explore their learning and hone their skills. As students feel connected they grow in confidence and engage with their environment."



The personalised approach is also reflected in Canberra Christian School's philosophy for learning. It focuses on understanding where each student is up to educationally and then aims to tailor learning to meet their individual needs, particularly in the core areas of maths and literacy.



The school's commitment to smaller class sizes between 22 and 24 students means teachers can more easily assess if students are falling behind or, in some cases, capable of more advanced work and then learning is adjusted to suit them. In its intensive Pit Stop program there are five students to one teacher.



"We're especially seeing the benefits of tailored learning with the impact of COVID," Mrs Hills said.



Canberra Christian School aims to create an environment that ensures students feel happy, comfortable and motivated. Picture supplied.

"We're seeing students who are at all different levels and with different experiences over the last few years so being able to be flexible, and place students on levels of work based on their achievement outcomes, rather than their chronological age, helps them achieve more academically and provides them with a higher level of satisfaction with every learning opportunity.



"When you meet students where they are with their education, helping them achieve and growing their confidence, they intrinsically motivate themselves. They figure out, 'Hang on I can achieve' and each step of the way they achieve more and they grow so quickly into understanding they are in charge of their own learning."

