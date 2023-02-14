Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared the Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has his "absolute and total confidence", despite an ongoing furore over campaign donations she accepted in the lead up to the last federal election.
The crossbench is continuing to pursue the minister following revelations she accepted donations and hospitality from large gambling companies, including the online betting company Sportsbet, while being the opposition spokesperson for online gambling regulation.
It has been revealed Sportsbet paid almost $9000 for a place at dinner held to support Ms Rowland's election campaign and it later gave another $10,000 days out from the 2022 poll.
Independent MP for Curtin Kate Chaney on Tuesday questioned the Prime Minister over his promise to bring integrity back to politics and his confidence in the minister's decisions.
"The Minister for Communications' record when it comes to harm minimisation on gambling is exemplary. Is exemplary. And that is why she has my total confidence going forward," Mr Albanese declared in Parliament.
He also noted the minister has declared all donations in the "appropriate way" and has been doing a "good job" in the portfolio.
Independent MP Andrew Wilkie - a concerted gambling opponent - has urged her removal from the portfolio, saying she has poor judgement and was "completely and utterly conflicted".
Labor's NSW branch was not required to declare the payments because they were under the $14,500 mandatory disclosure threshold, however Sportsbet did declare them to the Australian Electoral Commission.
The Prime Minister said Ms Rowland is committed to delivering a national self exclusion register called BetStop that will allow individuals to exclude themselves from all licensed interactive wagering services in a single step.
He said the minister is also working on guidelines for messaging in advertisements, the classification of video games with gambling-like features, and is responding to a parliamentary inquiry on the use of credit cards in online gambling.
He also cited the recent establishment of an inquiry into the impacts of gambling advertising on children.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
