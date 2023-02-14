The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese backs Michelle Rowland over gambling donations

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared the Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has his "absolute and total confidence", despite an ongoing furore over campaign donations she accepted in the lead up to the last federal election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.