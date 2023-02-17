Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania (M, 124 minutes)
3 stars
This latest Marvel superhero comic book film sets up storylines for the next dozen or so of the successful juggernaut Disney film and television cash cow.
With storylines brought to conclusions for familiar comic book heroes Captain America (Chris Evans version), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr version), Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, this film brings in a new villain in Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, one that will battle heroes introduced in recent Marvel TV series.
Marvel fans will know from the recent Ms Marvel series that Paul Rudd's Ant-Man character found a way to keep himself occupied after saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame, hosting a podcast called Big Me Little Me.
This is a throwaway joke in that series, but as Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens, Lang is a world-famous figure, causing head-turns by everyone he walks past on the street in his San Francisco neighbourhood, even his local barista thinks Lang is actually Spider-Man.
At a bit of a loose end - there's not much more you can dream of adding to your resume after saving the universe - Lang is loving the attention but he is finding parenting his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) difficult when she emulates his behaviour, including landing herself in jail for taking a stand against injustices.
There's a bit of a conspiracy going on in their family home, with Cassie's grandparents Hank (Michael Douglas) and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and step-mum Hope (Evangeline Lilly) supporting Cassie's rebellion, including her investigations into the mysterious Quantum Realm that trapped her father for years.
But Cassie's curiosity gets the whole family pulled into that realm, and here they discover a handful of new friends and an enemy in Kang.
For most of Hope's young life, her mother Janet was also trapped in this Quantum Realm - a micro universe that exists at the sub-atomic level of our own universe - and this unwanted family adventure unmasks Janet's closely-held secrets about her time here.
There is so much invention, so much visual delight to be enjoyed as the filmmakers create a universe different from our own, with neighbourhoods of this Quantum Realm looking like fungus universes, amoeba universes, or worlds imagined by Russian futurist illustrators like Nikolay Kolchitsky in the pages of Tekhnika Molodezhi.
The visual intensity of Quantunamia helped me absorb and focus the sugar high from the family-sized block of Cadbury hazelnut chocolate I ate while wacthing the film.
That imagination looks expensive - there are more than just a few hundred names in the end credits, most of them computer graphics types, so many salaries supported here - and while the film has a bunch of things to pick apart, it's aesthetic and visual enjoyability isn't one of them.
I want to say I was disappointed that it wasn't funnier - director Peyton Reed made comedy classic Bring It On, and Rudd's Scott Lang is usually the light relief in a Marvel ensemble.
But the screenplay from Jeff Loveness has a lot of darkness to necessarily set up Kang as a committer of genocides and establish him as a formidable foe for future films.
For this dark storyline, Michelle Pfeiffer gets the meatier role among its heroes, but the film is held together by the convincing menace and Shakespearean finesse of Jonathan Majors.
There are some terrific cameos including the brief return of Randal Park's Jimmy Woo and I'm sure other media will have spoiled Bill Murray's appearance before I have with this sentence.
Music is by Christophe Beck, a name familiar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans and Disney fans alike.
For Marvel fans, there are the expected during and post-credit scenes, the final of which caused delighted gasps in my screening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.