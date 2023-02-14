Happy second day of Senate estimates.
On Tuesday we canvassed issues including damning staff surveys, the gender pay gap, the Voice to Parliament and cultural and linguistic diversity in the public sector.
If you missed out on Tuesday's hearings, we've assembled all the top headlines for you below.
Nearly half of federal police employees lack confidence in the force's administrative process, damning staff survey results reveal.
A third of the nearly 5000 police officers and supporting staff who responded to the survey also say the technology they deal with affects their work to a great - or very great - extent.
The next APS employee census will ask staff to identify their cultural background, in an effort to gain better data about cultural and linguistic diversity in the public service.
Appearing at Senate Estimates on Tuesday, Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi questioned the Australian Public Service Commission about the progress of a strategy to boost cultural and linguistic diversity, similar to strategies for First Nations people and women in the public service.
A study of the drivers of the gender pay gap within the Australian public service suggests more women need to be promoted, and at the same time, men and women need to be balanced out in lower classifications.
The Australian Public Service Commission discussed the main findings of its just completed research at a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday which included that women are now being promoted in the public service at a faster rate than men, except for the year after maternity leave.
Public servants are in the firing line after Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie pressed the central agency over how it will ensure impartiality regarding the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The Albanese government is expected to introduce legislation in the second half of this year, triggering a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in the constitution.
