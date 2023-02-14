The Canberra Times
ANU Cello Mini-Festival this weekend

Updated February 15 2023 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
Three showcase recitals will be held at the ANU School of Music on Sunday. Picture supplied

The inaugural Australian National University Cello Mini-Festival is on this weekend at the ANU School of Music.

