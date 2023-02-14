ANU Cello Mini-Festival this weekend

The inaugural Australian National University Cello Mini-Festival is on this weekend at the ANU School of Music.
The event will bring together ANU School of Music and Open School of Music staff and students with leading cellists and teachers.
At 3pm on Sunday, all cellists and cello enthusiasts are invited to watch a Bach masterclass with Zoltan Szabo, featuring ANU School of Music cello students.
At 9am, noon, and 6pm on Sunday, cello students from the region will compete and perform in three showcase recitals.
Tickets for the recitals are here.
