Marymead summer garage and plant sale on this weekend

In its first event for 2023, Marymead is holding its summer garage and plant sale on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
There will be plants, clothes, books, homewares, jewellery, bric-a-brac, handbags, craft, toys, accessories and more.
READ MORE:
All proceeds will go to Marymead, which has been supporting children, young people and their families in Canberra and the region since 1967.
The sale is at Marymead HQ at 255 Goyder Street, Narrabundah.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.