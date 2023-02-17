Seeing an actual attractive person, a woman with an intelligent (albeit at this moment bewildered) expression on her face, at Bunnings in Fyshwick. The spectacle of her surprises and delights, for Bunnings-going Australians are overwhelmingly bogan-nondescript, looking as if they buy their clothes, too, at Bunnings. What does this tiny scene mean? Who is she? What is she doing here, looking so lost in the bathroom fittings aisle? In my happiness I choose to imagine it is this uptown girl's first ever visit to a Bunnings and that she is a confused concert cellist shopping for strings for her cello and about to discover they are not something Bunnings stocks.