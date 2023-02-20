A friend, Graham, said I should write a sentence about myself this week. It is to tell readers that I have been contributing to The Canberra Times weekly for 40 years since February 20, 1983.
A family with a pear tree planted by previous owners of the house has a good crop, just harvested because birds and other visitors have been sampling the ripening fruit. They do not know the variety so my photo here shows two of the pears which must be either Packham's Triumph or Williams/Bartlett. If any orchardist or gardener can advise, please email: bodenparsons@bigpond.com.
Both varieties are interesting. We like the Packham's Triumph best because it is an Australian heirloom developed in Molong, New South Wales by Charles Packham in 1896. It has an irregular shape with a bulbous wide bottom that tapers to a rounded neck with a slender dark brown stem.
The Packham has green skin which ripens to pale yellow with prominent lenticels. The flesh is ivory coloured and it has a few black seeds. Eaten fresh, which is my preference, the flesh is juicy and aromatic and rich in vitamin C and fibre. The seeds do contain a toxin so don't eat a lot of them or things might go pear-shaped.
Once we head to cooler autumnal days, a poached pear is the perfect dessert. The pear growing family have just made Stephanie Alexander's recipe from The Cook's Companion (2004). It uses a litre of light sugar syrup or a variation of half-red wine and half-water, juice of a lemon, four cloves, half a stick of cinnamon and four pears, to serve four. They cooked about 20 pears and the red wine was Serafino Sorrento McLaren Vale Shiraz 2019. Irresistible.
Since 1974 I have been poaching pears to a recipe (which follows) that I wrote in the back of a small Cordon Bleu book Memorable Meals.
My neighbour Marian gave me a little tart with sliced pome fruit from The Flute Bakery in Fyshwick. I called it a galette, which seems to be incorrect, and I wondered why it was created in the shape of a fish (see accompanying photo). If only I had turned the tart ... not fishy at all.
Last week I rang Flute and was lucky to speak to Belinda who said they always make these tarts which are very popular (go there early) and the pome fruit changes from apple to pear each day and at the moment they are using Packham pears.
Stephanie Alexander says her Kitchen Garden Foundation started 20 years ago as a direct response to the obesity crisis. It was developed at Collingwood College in 2001 and by 2015 had achieved its stated mission of being represented in 10 per cent of Australian schools with a primary curriculum. In 2020 it extended with pilot programs for early childhood and secondary years. The program is to help more children, families and communities learn to live sustainable lives.
Until February 28, five cents from the purchase of every red or gold Perino tomato pack sold at Coles will be donated to the Kitchen Garden Foundation. I bought some and shared the contents.
My favourite tomato was orange, one neighbour's was green and the third vote went to "the dark red/burgundy colour ones. They were delicious in the tomato salad with my steak this evening".
Three recipes are given online through YouTube with Perino tomato and rosemary focaccia from Stephanie Alexander, Courtney Roulston's blistered tomato salad, and Brent Draper's ricotta and creamy spinach dumplings swimming in a tangy tomato sauce. The recipe from Draper, a tradie turned foodie formerly on MasterChef, offers hands-on fun for young cooks guided by an adult.
Ingredients
6 firm, but ripe, evenly sized fresh pears
1 cup water
1 cup red wine
1/2 cup sugar
12 long strips each of lemon and orange peel, finely cut,
with any white pith removed
stick of cinnamon
Method
1. Boil water and sugar together to make a syrup. Peel pears, leaving stalk on, then place in the water to which lemon juice has been added to prevent pears turning brown. Add cinnamon and peel to syrup.
2. Place pears in syrup, poach slowly until almost cooked. Add wine and continue poaching until pears are cooked but still firm and whole.
3. Remove to serving dish and further reduce syrup. Place peel around necks of pears and dribble syrup over. Cool overnight (not in the fridge). Serve with thick cream and grated nutmeg.
