Street art puts towns on the map

Going even deeper, a tour can offer more context about both the art and the artist, and there are a lot of street art tours in Australia - you only need to glance down Melbourne's Hosier Lane to realise that! But on the outskirts of Melbourne, Frankston won the award this year for the Best Street Art Tour. The walking tour introduces visitors to more than 50 large murals by local and international artists who have brought so much colour to the Mornington Peninsula's gateway.