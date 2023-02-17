Street art puts towns on the map

Would you be able to find Tongala on a map? Or, for that matter, have you even heard of Tongala before?
You would be forgiven for not knowing. It's a charming town in Victoria's Goulburn Valley, where dairy cows graze in lush green fields and patches of eucalyptus have spread out from the nearby Murray River. But with a population of less than 2000 people, it's not really on the radar of most tourists.
In recent years, though, the small community has been working to raise its profile, and one way it's been trying to attract visitors is with a series of street artworks. Painted by local volunteers, there are now more than 50 murals on the walls of the main street, depicting stories from the town's history to the region's wildlife. And last week, the Tongala murals were named the Best Street Art Trail at the Australian Street Art Awards.
The awards have been running since 2018 and now cover 11 categories, celebrating all forms of street art from mega murals to sculptures, from single works to entire trails, with laneways, tours, and festivals all having their own chance to shine. It's about the quality of the artwork, sure, but also about how it enhances its location.
Street art can be political, it can be disruptive, it can be decorative, it can be iconic. And it can be good for the economy.
"Smart communities promote their street and outdoor art as a unique landmark - an attraction that visitors can see in only one place, and that makes their destination immediately identifiable, highly attractive and a drawcard," says awards director Liz Rivers.
There's been plenty of attention recently about those enormous agricultural silos decorated with colourful artworks, a trend that has spread across regional Australia and brought tourists, keen to follow the trail of these monumental murals, to places they may never otherwise have visited.
In this year's Street Art Awards, a painted silo in the South Australian town of Bute won the top prize for Best Rural Art. The tiny community on the Yorke Peninsula once relied on farming but has struggled in recent times with drought. To find alternative sources of income, the local council transformed Bute into a campervan stop with modern amenities - right next to the new silo art. With an image of a smiling young girl surrounded by birds and native flowers, it's a reflection of the pride the town now feels again.
Street art has become such an important part of tourism, there are now special events dedicated to it. The annual Darwin Street Art Festival produced the winner of the Best External Mural, a 30-metre-high artwork by Andrew Bourke and Jesse Bell on the side of an apartment block that depicts a greyscale fusion of natural and sacred elements.
In New South Wales, the colourful pieces created during the annual Banna Lane Festival in Griffith were commended as the winner of the Best Street Art Laneway for their varied themes that capture different aspects of life in the Riverina.
And, on a much bigger scale, the winner of the Best Street Art Festival, SWELL Sculpture Festival on the Gold Coast, had more than 70 large outdoor sculptures along Currumbin Beach last year. With public art transfused with the natural environment, the sand became an enormous outdoor gallery that also hosted performances and talks, attracting huge crowds.
Street art can bring people to a destination. And it can also tell that destination's story. The topics artists choose to depict, and the way they use their media, can offer an insight into a world that a visitor might not understand from just a casual conversation with a local. The painted walls open doors that were not there before.
Going even deeper, a tour can offer more context about both the art and the artist, and there are a lot of street art tours in Australia - you only need to glance down Melbourne's Hosier Lane to realise that! But on the outskirts of Melbourne, Frankston won the award this year for the Best Street Art Tour. The walking tour introduces visitors to more than 50 large murals by local and international artists who have brought so much colour to the Mornington Peninsula's gateway.
Over my years of travel around the world, I've always enjoyed street art tours, using them to see destinations in a new light. In Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, I was introduced to art described as "the voice of the oppressed". In the Serbian city of Belgrade, I was told the murals represented the thoughts of a "post-war generation". And in Malaysia's George Town, the depictions on the walls feel nostalgic for local heritage that's at risk of being lost.
So, what does the street art across Australia say? Does each piece just speak for itself? Does a town have a voice? Are there commonalities from an inner-city laneway to a rural silo?
These are perhaps questions that are not easy to answer, which is one of the reasons why we travel to see these works and think about these issues. You don't need awards to tell you which street art to enjoy... but perhaps they'll introduce some destinations to new visitors, and even put Tongala on the map.
You can see more on Michael's Travel Australia Today website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.