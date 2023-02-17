It was mid-afternoon when they came upon Ballarat. There were tents and canvas and a few buildings they could see from among the outskirts near the bush. The tents a mass so large it reminded John of the sea. Ropes pulling canvas taut, dirty white with mud. Movement in the setting sun, the women out front throwing wet clothing over lines, campfires burning. The din from instruments some people were playing all out of tune with each other. Dogs yapping, too, what sounded a herd of them. Running through tents untethered. It was chaos and mud and dirt. The brothers gave each other a look and then moved their horses on a track around the outskirts, not wanting to get bogged down in the traffic of the horde.