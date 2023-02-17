It was mid-afternoon when they came upon Ballarat. There were tents and canvas and a few buildings they could see from among the outskirts near the bush. The tents a mass so large it reminded John of the sea. Ropes pulling canvas taut, dirty white with mud. Movement in the setting sun, the women out front throwing wet clothing over lines, campfires burning. The din from instruments some people were playing all out of tune with each other. Dogs yapping, too, what sounded a herd of them. Running through tents untethered. It was chaos and mud and dirt. The brothers gave each other a look and then moved their horses on a track around the outskirts, not wanting to get bogged down in the traffic of the horde.
They rode by a man working at his claim. He had on a blue shirt and moleskin trousers and his back was aching, by the way he stood. He was shovelling dirt from a shallow hole into a cradle, and as the brothers rode near to him he stood next to it and shook it. The dirt snaked over the timber, sifting back into the earth.
Any luck? John asked.
The man only stared at them. As they rode by John looked into the cradle and saw no flecks of gold and saw the man's disappointment in how he gripped the side, how he lifted the sifted dirt in his bare hands and let it fall back into the ground.
They set their camp near a large eucalyptus away from the tents and up on a slight hill, and a fellow strode over as Gray hammered in their tent pegs and tipped his hat at them. You fellas staying a bit?
John smiled. We'll see what pans out.
Is that a pun?
John didn't respond.
You sound like most blokes here.
I guess we're similar in that way.
Are you panning? His eyes shifted over their horses, still laden with their gear. You haven't brought mining gear.
You need to know all this?
The man seemed taken aback. Just making small talk.
I know what you're doing.
We're a small community here. He waved his hands, indicating the tents nearby. Just thought to say hi. I'll leave you to your business.
Appreciate it.
The man walked away and John watched as he returned to his wife and he could see the two were talking about them. There were hurried looks and a little anger. John sat down on the earth watching.
You could be nicer, Gray said, having finished with the tent.
You could help me a bit.
Not much point in either of those things.
There's point in both.
What point?
Helping me makes me want to help you later.
You help me anyway. And I do other things.
Gray said not a word but started instead taking their gear and stores from the horses. His brother, though younger, was the stronger of the two, more solidly built, though they shared the same dark hair and heavy beards. He rubbed their snouts and spoke to them. John on the ground keeping an eye on this man who had introduced himself, keeping an eye on Gray's mood simmering behind him. The stores would get done, the tent would get set up. He didn't need to do a thing if he didn't want to and neither should the both of them and yet here they were, doing things.
That night his brother fell asleep and John waited a moment, listening to his breathing, before rising and standing from the tent in the shrouded dark. There was a wind and it raised his arms up in goose pimples. He hugged his blanket around himself and sat on a fallen tree at the edge of the bushland. He waited, watching the sea of tents and the lanterns at play within them.
In the morning he was up first and he lit a fire and boiled their water. He moved to the fallen tree he had sat on the night previous and hewed at it with his axe, forging two stools with great effort. He rolled them over to their tent and their horses. He spooned oats into the water and placed dry ones in a bag for the horses to feed on. He rubbed their ears.
He was seated and eating when his brother woke and emerged from the tent. His woollen pyjamas were grubby, marked with sweat and dirt. He stretched and sat himself down on his stool and found his bowl and started eating.
What're you aiming to do today?
Well, John said, thought I'd get a read on the area. On the people. He nodded his head toward the tents down the slope.
See what they say.
About what?
About everything. And I'll be nicer, like you said.
His brother ate. Guess I'll get washing and get our stuff proper away.
Woman's work.
Well. We don't have women so somebody needs to do it.
John smiled at this. Plenty of women down there.
None'll be here on their own.
Some might be here with men don't treat them well.
So I go down there, start giving them flowers and that?
You're not bad-looking. You could try it on.
His brother laughed. And what about their men?
We can take their men. Not real men anyway, not treating them right.
Treating them right.
Looking out for them. If they want to leave their men for you, then their men aren't worth worrying about. No balls in them can't keep and treat a lady.
Not sure there's ladies here.
The camp was stirring. From their vantage point they could see some of the women in front of their canvas tents. The few wooden structures were much further down and hard to see. The women looked hard-faced. Worked hard. Children's noise met their ears but there was no sight of them.
There's women enough, John said.
To clean our clothes.
To be wooed.
To be wooed, Gray said, punching John in the arm. Listen to you. I'm the only one of the two of us knows how to treat a woman. Gray leaned back. You didn't learn that from Dad.
Learned it from Mum. You had more time with her to learn.
I did.
There was a pause, then Gray added, You need to teach me.
I am.
After breakfast he dressed and tried his best to make himself presentable and stood from their tent in the baking sun. The flies had started up and the deep red of the dirt had cloaked the earth and he hated this place with the soul of him. He walked to the nearest tent and did his best to feign a lack of interest. He came soon to a woman who he thought might have been the wife of the man he had spoken to yesterday. She was seated on a decrepit stool with a crying babe in her arms.
Can I help?
Can you stop a child from screaming?
He shook his head. No, miss.
Then no.
He tipped his hat at her and moved hastily away, knowing that she watched his steps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.