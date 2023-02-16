The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from February 18, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Events

February 18: At the Book Cow at 3pm, Liam Adams will launch his third novel, the space comedy The Lost Humans, with Michelle Preston, his NDIS plan manager. See: bookcow.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.