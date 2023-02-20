The waiter arrives with a single sheet which lists nine wines by the glass, some beers and a handful of other options. The list seems rather short given the title of the venue. But then our new friends at the next table hand us the full list which has around 90 bottles on it! This is a bit more exciting, although at least 15 on the list are unavailable tonight. Two of the eight snacks are also unavailable, but we don't despair as we love the look of the Oscietra black pearl caviar bump, served with our all-time favourite; Billecart-Salmon Champagne.