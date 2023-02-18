The Canberra Times

Canberra's woodlands not suitable for superb parrots, ANU researchers find

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
The Superb parrots' habitat in the Yellow Box Red Gum Woodlands is under threat with a serious reduction in hallow nest trees. Picture supplied

The much-loved, endangered Superb parrot is facing a housing crisis with the loss of mature native tress impacting their breeding patterns.

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

