The much-loved, endangered Superb parrot is facing a housing crisis with the loss of mature native tress impacting their breeding patterns.
Researchers are warning that unless action is taken "these birds won't be seen again".
Researchers at the Australian National University published new research revealing the absence of suitable nesting sites can have a big impact on how many offspring the superb parrots are able to produce.
Without the required number of nesting trees for the parrots, researchers are reporting a massive reduction in their numbers in the ACT.
The breeding habitat of the superb parrots is important as they prefer to breed in nest hallows in the Red Gum Woodlands.
READ MORE:
Senior ecologist Laura Rayner said the social ecology of the superb parrot means it cannot move to other trees and begin nesting.
"The research is showing how rare it is, and how unlikely it is that any random tree can be suitable for them. So what it means is that [yellow box red gum Woodland] becomes disproportionately important to protect," Ms Rayner said.
The Yellow Box Red Gum Woodland is the main habitat for the superb parrots but the trees in the woodlands have declined by 66 per cent since 1750.
The ACT Woodland Conservation Strategy released a conservation objective aiming to maintain a wild self-sustaining population of superb parrots across its natural geographic range in the ACT.
Just half a percent of the available tree hollows in Canberra's woodlands are suitable nests for superb parrots.
Ms Raynar said the government needs to ensure the trees are protected and take active steps to ensure the parrots have nesting areas.
The superb parrot is a green-coloured parrot which is mainly found in south-eastern Australia and has been declared a vulnerable species by the ACT government since 1997.
The research highlighted that encroachment on nesting areas by suburbs and agriculture likely escalates competition for this rare and declining woodland community.
Ms Rayner called for the ACT government to implement the Woodland Conservation strategy following the findings of their research.
"This research is showing that if you take that away from them [hollows] you can't just replace it," Ms Raynar said.
Strategies in the Woodland strategy include closing the gaps in the ACT governments strategy by improving the condition of the endangered Woodland and undertaking restoration with traditional ecological knowledge.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.