The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Graphic Content

Wajid Kakar admits killing housemate Michael Williams in 'horror movie' attack in Page

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene in Page after the attack. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A Page man has admitted nearly severing a housemate's spinal cord during a fatal attack one of his surviving victims has likened to a horror movie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.