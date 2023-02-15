The Canberra Times
Many outpatients still overdue for appointments at Canberra Health Services

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith (top inset) has come under fire from opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley (bottom inset) over outpatient wait lists. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT's opposition has again condemned the territory government over long health wait lists as recent figures show most outpatients in general surgery continued to be overdue for their appointments.

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter.

