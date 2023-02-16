The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Voice and truth telling is about more than politics ... it's about the planet's future too

By Deen Sanders, Alice Bell
February 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Indigenous people of our nation have been engaged in the longest ecological project the world has ever seen. Picture Shutterstock

As Australia readies itself to vote on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament later in the year, business and political leaders could also consider how the spirit of the Uluru Statement of the Heart can shape and inspire a broader range of outcomes, flowing from a new relationship with Indigenous people, with nature, and our shared future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.