As Australia readies itself to vote on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament later in the year, business and political leaders could also consider how the spirit of the Uluru Statement of the Heart can shape and inspire a broader range of outcomes, flowing from a new relationship with Indigenous people, with nature, and our shared future.
It was made clear at COP27 in Egypt that unless there is a renewed effort to protect our natural environment, it is impossible to limit global warming to just 1.5°C, the temperature at which the adverse impacts of climate change begin to compound in unpredictable ways.
Responding to this challenge requires a new paradigm of relationship and responsibility that elevates the role of Indigenous people as an authoritative voice of nature conservation and rehabilitation.
The UN Environment Programme estimates that meeting our climate change and biodiversity targets requires investment in nature conservation to triple to $US536bn annually and clearly this investment won't come from government alone.
Business must also lift its game and invest in nature. And to do that, business will need to meaningfully engage with the most prominent and effective stewards of our natural environment, and, in many global regions, that is Indigenous people.
According to the United Nations and the global coalition Rights and Resources, Indigenous peoples form approximately five per cent of the world's population, manage 11 per cent of the world's forest lands and customarily own, occupy or use somewhere between 22 and 65 per cent of the world's land surface.
Meanwhile, deforestation rates in the territories managed by Indigenous people tend to be 50 per cent lower than in other territories.
The Indigenous people of our own nation have been engaged in the longest ecological project the world has ever seen. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have almost 100,000 years of patient, sustainable, observational science to back their measures of success. Something you'd think we should be proud of.
It's a skillset that emanates from a deep, enduring connection with country that is anchored in the concept of multigenerational equity. For example, the Worimi people express the idea through the term "Maa Bularrbu", which means the "next seven again" - or the idea that we hold responsibility for our actions across the next seven generations. Note that kinship systems and responsibilities include all elements of nature, not just people.
We rely on Indigenous understanding of Country in times of crisis - like for fire prevention techniques after the Black Summer bushfires - but typically routinely ignore or overlook their knowledge and experience as economic land managers, community leaders and ecological knowledge holders.
A new report Embedding Indigenous Knowledge in the Conservation and Restoration of Landscapes, published by the World Economic Forum with Deloitte this month, seeks to begin a conversation as to how we as a global community can come into this invitation with nature-based solutions to climate change.
The report set out a pathway for governments, businesses, and non-profits to move beyond seeing Indigenous peoples as merely stakeholders in their consultation, towards recognising Indigenous knowledge as 'the voice of nature' itself.
As a starting point, the report asks investors to reimagine where to start. Rather than looking for empty landscape for a reforestation project, they could start with building a long-term relationship with a Traditional Owner community, many of whom are already achieving landscape conservation and restoration efforts through their cultural responsibilities in Caring for County.
Traditional Owner communities may need partners and funding to sustain or scale their efforts and often assistance to navigate the wickedly complex legal, regulatory and taxation systems that can otherwise disincentive activity, especially when it is necessary for land to be handed back if Indigenous leadership is to be properly realised.
We need to listen to Indigenous voices and activate Indigenous leadership if we are to navigate a way through this together. Indigenous voice is the voice of nature in this landscape, and it is also a voice of expertise in community, politics and governance, purpose built for this country.
The Voice referendum is more than a negotiation of practical politics and present problems. It's a recognition that we must elevate the voice, wisdom and knowledge of Indigenous people, a realisation that the Australian - and the global community - desperately need to reach if we are to heal our relationship with nature and climate - and each other.
