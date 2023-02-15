The Canberra Times
The RBA needs an injection of new blood

By The Canberra Times
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
RBA governor Philip Lowe. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The remarkable degree of public interest in Dr Philip Lowe's appearance before Senate estimates on Wednesday should prompt him to reconsider his position as the Reserve Bank's governor.

