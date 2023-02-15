The remarkable degree of public interest in Dr Philip Lowe's appearance before Senate estimates on Wednesday should prompt him to reconsider his position as the Reserve Bank's governor.
While it is understood Dr Lowe, whose contract is up for renewal in October, would like a second seven-year term this is looking less and less likely - even before the RBA review report due by March 31.
When Finance Minister Katy Gallagher was asked if the governor still had the support of the government on Wednesday her hesitant "yes" clearly lacked enthusiasm.
So, given it appears his tenure can be counted in months, Dr Lowe should ask himself if he may be doing more harm than good by staying on.
Despite his spirited defence of the RBA's decision to lift interest rates on nine successive occasions in Canberra on Wednesday the community has lost confidence in the central bank.
With hundreds of thousands of households poised to fall over the interest rate cliff, and many more already in severe financial difficulty, that is just not tenable.
The prime cause for the loss of trust was that after repeatedly assuring Australians the record low cash rate of 0.1 per cent was likely to stay in place until 2024 Dr Lowe (and his board) have raised it to 3.35 per cent since last May.
While, as Dr Lowe has repeatedly said, decisions are made by the board as a whole, that is not the case for the misleading messaging on how long interest rates would remain low.
During his Senate appearance Dr Lowe defended a decision to speak to bankers at a Barrenjoey lunch rather than address the National Press Club saying he had received advice he was communicating "too much".
That is not correct. It is the quality of his communication, not the quantity, that has been lacking. This is the issue, not the rate rises themselves. Making decisions about the cash rate in response to changing economic conditions is what the RBA was created to do.
Reserve Bank governor Bernie Fraser, who has been quick to defend Dr Lowe in the past, said on Wednesday the "substantial trust and credibility" the RBA had built up with the Australian public had been damaged by Dr Lowe's low interest rates prediction.
"People who are acting on that forecast have been severely burned ... and that has ... damaged credibility," he said.
"That is a worry ... the independence of the central bank and the credibility of the central bank is absolutely essential".
Mr Fraser was also critical of last week's statement by the RBA that further rate rises would be needed to curb inflation.
"The market has sort of jumped on and interpreted this as the likelihood or near uncertainty of another three or four increases," he said. "That's unhelpful and doesn't provide the kind of confidence the bank should be striving to enlist within the community."
The RBA's credibility is unlikely to improve while Dr Lowe is at the helm and making headlines for all the wrong reasons. He has become an unfortunate distraction at a time when the need for community confidence in the central bank has never been higher.
If he were to either resign or even just to say he wouldn't be seeking reappointment the government would be free to publicly launch the search for a qualified successor to preside over the program of reforms likely to be detailed in the RBA review.
That search should be wide ranging and consider applicants from overseas as well as within this country.
After what has been a chaotic couple of years the RBA is in urgent need of an overhaul and a reset. Dr Lowe, who has been characterised as a part of the problem, is not the person for that task.
