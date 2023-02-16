Jan remembers learning budgetary discipline: "Your mention of gas reminded me that in our Marrickville home there was a gas meter. We had a gas stove and our hot water must also have been gas. Money was never discussed with my sister and me. I suppose my father's pay was in an envelope and I knew there were several boxes into which money was placed for the week. One was for the daily delivery of bread. One was the early morning daily delivery of milk. One was for church. There must have been one for meat and groceries, bought weekly by my mother and carried home on the tram. Vegetables were seasonal from Grandma's garden and we visited her every Sunday afternoon. I guess there must have been a way of putting aside money for electricity and rates. I'm thankful for our careful upbringing."