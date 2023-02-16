This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
You might not like him, and his decisions may have you tearing your hair each month as your mortgage payments rise yet again. But you have to concede one thing. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe is cool under fire.
His appearance at Senate Estimates yesterday had been billed as the show of the year. "Lowe faces a grilling" the headlines thundered, "RBA boss in the firing line." But when the moment came, and he sat before the committee, he was even-keeled and unflappable.
Yes, the rate rises were hurting families, he conceded.
Yes, the Reserve Bank was charged with making unpopular decisions but the alternative - entrenched inflation - would be much, much worse.
Yes, the Commonwealth Bank had reported a record profit boosted by rising interest rates but that's a good thing because it's in the national interest to have strong financial institutions.
He deftly fended off attempts by Liberal senator Jane Hume to have him link the government's fiscal policy with inflation.
He regretted the timing of the lunch he attended at Barrenjoey investment bank - between the announcement of the February rate hike and the release of the RBA statement but explained it had fallen that way because the appearance before Senate estimates had been delayed.
And he handled with considerable grace a bizarre line of questioning from One Nation's Malcolm Roberts.
The only chink in the armour came when he expressed frustration over the perception that he - and he alone - made decisions about the cash rate when these were arrived at by the board.
He was so unfazed it was unsettling, which got me thinking. Apart from his ill-conceived predictions, with caveats no one seemed to hear, about interest rates remaining low until 2024, and his job to deliver bad news, what is it about Lowe that makes him so unpopular? Is it his manner? The way he comes across as a Lowebot, an AI not programmed to show empathy?
Or could it be we'd grown so accustomed to inflation being a non-issue and the RBA governor being effectively invisible for so long that his recent monthly intrusions into our lives have cast him as a villain when, really, all he is doing is his job?
People with long memories know how corrosive inflation is. We're experiencing the highest rate since 1990. People born in in that year - people who are now 33 years old - would not have any memory of it or the drastic interest rates imposed to try to bring it under control.
Until last year, inflation was for most people about tyre pressure. Now it's about our hip-pocket nerve and on our minds every time we buy groceries, fill the car with fuel, buy an airline ticket or a meal out.
Lowe may have been wrong about rates remaining low but even his harshest critics - Peter Tulip among them - concede no one knew the COVID vaccines would largely corral the pandemic and the economy would bounce back so quickly. Economists are far more annoyed with the RBA keeping interest rates too high before the pandemic - a strategy they say cost the country 250,000 jobs.
But whatever his past misdeeds, Lowe is right about the need to bring inflation under control before it becomes entrenched.
It's tough medicine. A bitter pill for many but a necessary one. I'm just glad I'm not the one having to administer it.
I wouldn't be Philip Lowe for quids. It's a fair bet he's counting down the days until September, when his term as RBA governor comes to end.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Does Philip Lowe deserve the scorn poured on him or has it been an unfair pile-on? Do you remember the bad old days of inflation? Is lifting interest rates the best way to control it? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australia will build a new national security hub for Vanuatu and beef up its economic support for the Pacific island nation's key sectors. In a joint statement released after a meeting in Canberra, Vanuatu Prime Minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau endorsed Australia's bid to host the climate forum COP31 in 2026 in partnership with Pacific nations. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told his counterpart Australia would fund the construction of Vanuatu's Council of Ministers and National Security Council Secretariats.
- Major banks have been labelled "bloody-minded" and "lazy" for shutting regional branches, as a Senate committee ramps up pressure to halt closures for the rest of the year. A Senate inquiry into why banks are increasingly shutting shop in regional towns was launched last week after the closure of almost 100 branches since September.
- Australia's last white paper manufacturing plant will be axed over a scarcity of wood stemming from an ongoing court battle. Opal Australian Paper will withdraw from producing graphic paper at its Maryvale mill in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, sparking 200 job losses.
THEY SAID IT: "Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man." - Ronald Reagan
YOU SAID IT: Housing stress is not unique to millennials. Boomers suffered it too.
David says: "For housing, I have only questions: Is a house primarily a home? Is a house primarily an investment? Is housing a human right? If 'the market' is failing to meet the need, then what are our alternatives? Is unfettered capitalism the only way? How's your imagination?"
Elizabeth remembers her housing stress: "During 1981, 1982 and 1983, we were paying 44.5 per cent of my husband's take-home pay on our mortgage of $32,000 when interest rates were 17 per cent. There was no room to move and many young people lost their homes altogether. To buy a secondhand motor car, personal bank loans at 11.25 per cent were needed."
Caroline says: "Totally agree with the article. The houses that people want today are far more than is required for a family to live a fully useful and connected life. I have lived in everything from a tin shed where I cooked over an open fire and showered under the stars and slept in a car to luxury homes by the ocean. Life is about making the best of what is available and helping others to do the same."
Jan remembers learning budgetary discipline: "Your mention of gas reminded me that in our Marrickville home there was a gas meter. We had a gas stove and our hot water must also have been gas. Money was never discussed with my sister and me. I suppose my father's pay was in an envelope and I knew there were several boxes into which money was placed for the week. One was for the daily delivery of bread. One was the early morning daily delivery of milk. One was for church. There must have been one for meat and groceries, bought weekly by my mother and carried home on the tram. Vegetables were seasonal from Grandma's garden and we visited her every Sunday afternoon. I guess there must have been a way of putting aside money for electricity and rates. I'm thankful for our careful upbringing."
James urges thinking outside the square in dealing with the housing crisis: "Caravans should be included in considerations of ways to assist renters. If renters can be helped to buy a van, they can have comfortable accommodation, mobility and an asset that might eventually assist in obtaining a housing loan. The Australian manufacturing industry would gain with increased van production and also our primary and tourist industries would benefit with greater availability of workers."
Half a century ago, Warwick had to turn to the bank of Mum and Dad: "My first house was stressful - a small semi in Rozelle, Sydney. I bought the house in 1973 with absolutely no money in the bank. I gave the agent a $200 cheque for the holding deposit and then raced around to a mate's home to borrow the money to cover the cheque. The house cost $22,000 and with stamp duty, estimated furniture cost from Vinnies, I needed to borrow $23,000. Mum and Dad let me take an interest only $9000 mortgage on their home and the NAB gave me principal and interest home loan for $14,000. It got me into the housing market and I have not looked back. It is possible to get into the property market, but you need family assistance. I have done the same for my children."
Having experienced housing stress in the 1980s, Michele suggests: "What we need is new legislation to allow the Local Environment Plans and Development Control Plans to include temporary dwellings to help existing home-owners who may have space on their property to consider this as one option. Other ideas would be to force property developers and local council to provide at least one or more sizable blocks of land for communal living such as a number of quality designed tiny houses to be erected in a manner that allows temporary accommodation for up to three years with an onsite manager. And a rent to buy program supported by government legislation. There are many ways that could ease the rental stress, you just need to think outside the box."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.