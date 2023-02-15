The Canberra Raiders are back to square one, but Jamal Fogarty has backed Jordan Rapana to cover the massive loss of Xavier Savage.
Fogarty was also confident the coaching staff would have the team ready for round one and ensure there was no repeat of last year's slow start.
While it's Savage (jaw) who's gone down injured on the eve of this year's NRL campaign, 12 months ago it was Fogarty (knee) who was in the same boat.
It led to the Green Machine stumbling out of the blocks, before finally clicking into gear to storm into the top-eight and finals.
The absence of Savage was another disruption to their spine just weeks before their round-one clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville.
They have just one pre-season trial - against the Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday - to get their formation set for the Cowboys.
"It's not ideal going through the whole pre-season with Xav - myself and Xav have worked really hard since I've come back to pre-season to get that combination going and just to get a steady start to the season," Fogarty said.
"To lose him we're kind of back to square one with a new fullback, but we've got the players here and the right coaching staff to get us a ready for the early rounds."
Fogarty could only watch on from the sidelines for the first half of the 2022 season, having injured his knee days before it kicked off.
The Raiders also lost star hooker Josh Hodgson (knee) in the season opener - further disrupting their spine.
Fogarty felt keeping it simple in the opening rounds was the key to ensuring there was no repeat of last year where they slipped to second last on the NRL ladder after seven rounds.
"Last year we probably didn't start too well and by the back end of the season everyone saw what we can do when we were on," he said.
"So for us it's just about trying to start that earlier, keeping it simple and doing all the fundamental things and execute and I'm sure we'll give ourselves a chance."
Rapana's been given first crack in the No.1 jersey, forcing a reshuffle in the backline with Harley Smith-Shields coming onto the left wing alongside centre Sebastian Kris.
Matt Timoko and Nick Cotric will form the other centre-wing combination on the right.
Fogarty backed Rapana, but also felt they had other options to cover the custodian role like Smith-Shields and Albert Hopoate.
"Raps can do the job there. We've seen it before last year in a couple of games he's gone back to play fullback," he said.
"Raps is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person in general, but also as a footballer.
"He's so carefree - you've got so many other players that worry and stress about things, whereas he just goes out and plays football.
"He's never holding the wing anyway, he's always roaming around so it probably suits him very well."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Belmore, 2.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Harley Smith-Shields, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Joe Tapine. Interchange: 14. Brad Schneider, 15. Matt Frawley, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Tom Starling, 19. James Schiller, 20. Pasami Saulo, 21. Albert Hopoate, 22. Ata Mariota, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Michael Asomua, 25. Brad Morkos, 26. Elijah Anderson.
Wests squad: 1. Daine Laurie, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Brent Naden, 4. Tommy Talau, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Brandon Wakeham, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Jake Simpkin, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Alex Seyfarth, 13. Alex Twal. Interchange: 14. Fonua Pole, 15. Charlie Staines, 16. Shawn Blore, 17. Tukimihia Simpkins, 18. Justin Matamua, 19. Asu Kepaoa, 20. Aistasi James, 21. Starford To'a, 22. Junior Tupou, 23. Brandon Tumeth, 24. Will Smith.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
