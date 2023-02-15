The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Nick Cotric's leadership role in Canberra Raiders reshuffle

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders winger Nick Cotric says he'll have to take a leading role in the young Raiders backline. Picture by James Croucher

Nick Cotric vows to find his voice to help lead a young Canberra Raiders backline that's been forced into a last-minute reshuffle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.