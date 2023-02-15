Nick Cotric vows to find his voice to help lead a young Canberra Raiders backline that's been forced into a last-minute reshuffle.
Xavier Savage's jaw injury will only effect Cotric's right edge in attack, but Harley Smith-Shields comes onto the left wing for the Green Machine's final trial of the pre-season.
The clash with Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday was the Raiders' one chance to tune up their backline ahead of round one.
Having played 128 NRL games, Cotric's the second most senior member of the outside backs - with 33-year-old Jordan Rapana his only elder.
Rapana's deputising for Savage, who will potentially be out with a broken jaw until round seven.
Cotric said he was happy on the wing and hadn't put his hand up to cover Savage with a shift to the back.
He was confident they'd be ready to go for the season opener against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.
Cotric said they'd all been switching positions during the pre-season, putting them in good stead for the last-minute change-up.
The 24-year-old stressed the importance of being on the same page when he asked about what he needed to do as a senior member of the outside backs.
"I guess just that chat on the field," Cotric said.
"We've just got to be loud there and communicate with the boys that haven't really been in that position.
"Everyone's been training well. Everyone's been floating round in the positions. Everyone's pretty much ready to go."
It will be Smith-Shields' first game in almost 18 months after injuring his knee during pre-season last year.
He'll slot outside left centre Sebastian Kris, coming onto Rapana's wing.
Smith-Shields played most of his nine NRL games on the wing, but was set to start in the centres last year before he injured his knee.
Cotric backed him to slot in anywhere in the backline - including at fullback where he could be an option until Savage returns.
"He's ready to go. He had a tough year last year with the knee injury. But he's been doing all his rehab right and training hard. I'm happy for him," he said.
"He can cover all those positions - wing, centre, fullback. You can put him pretty much anywhere."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Belmore, 2.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Harley Smith-Shields, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Joe Tapine. Interchange: 14. Brad Schneider, 15. Matt Frawley, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Tom Starling, 19. James Schiller, 20. Pasami Saulo, 21. Albert Hopoate, 22. Ata Mariota, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Michael Asomua, 25. Brad Morkos, 26. Elijah Anderson.
Wests squad: 1. Daine Laurie, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Brent Naden, 4. Tommy Talau, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Brandon Wakeham, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Jake Simpkin, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Alex Seyfarth, 13. Alex Twal. Interchange: 14. Fonua Pole, 15. Charlie Staines, 16. Shawn Blore, 17. Tukimihia Simpkins, 18. Justin Matamua, 19. Asu Kepaoa, 20. Aistasi James, 21. Starford To'a, 22. Junior Tupou, 23. Brandon Tumeth, 24. Will Smith.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
