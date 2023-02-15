Things are getting tough for the Albanese government. It was expected, but Labor still has trouble hearing the word "no".
The government is not feeling the love from the Coalition and the Greens. A bit difficult when Labor does not have a Senate majority.
But the Prime Minister chooses to focus on the opposition.
"The Coalition have become the 'No-alition' once again. Saying no with no improvements," he attempted in question time before he flipped it to say, "They're certainly not the 'Yes-lition.'"
There's been a lot of attention lavished on Mr Albanese in Parliament. Perhaps the opposition wants the public to see the affect of all those nos?
But the Prime Minister still looks, in the main, like he is enjoying himself.
Labor wants to get moving on election promises to set up the National Reconstruction Fund, the Housing Australia Future Fund and the proposed revamp of the safeguard mechanism to rein in emissions from the big industrial polluters.
The Coalition has followed a pattern and is dealing itself out of the picture when it comes to Labor's attempts at reform.
The future fund would plan to build 30,000 affordable and social homes over the next five years.
READ MORE
But when it comes to the prospect of building 30,000 affordable and social homes over the next five years, the Liberal MP for Bass Bridget Archer is separating herself from the rest of her party.
"Now is not the time to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. As the government, you are expected to solve these issues, and I'm not going to get in the way," she told Parliament.
But the dial has shifted again to the Greens and what they want.
They are firming up a key demand. A demand before all others that is now being applied liberally to government legislation: No new coal and gas projects. It is a negotiating position that puts Labor between a (black) rock and a hard place.
Labor's not having it, if the Minister for Resources Madeleine King is anything to go by, saying the resources sector will be "essential" to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. She has again raised the 2009 spectre of the Greens voting with the Coalition to vote down Australia's first serious attempt at carbon pricing, the Rudd government's CPRS.
It is a dark episode between the ALP and the Greens. It is a brave person who raises it.
But are the Greens poised to kill off the safeguard mechanism revamp? A revamp that Labor insists will work to reduce carbon emissions while giving policy certainty to business? They have "huge" concerns, but they say they will let them fly if they get support for no coal and gas projects.
The Greens say they want to "decarbonise" the economy, instead of creating complicated systems that make it seem like action is happening.
"We must focus on the root problem and get cracking on real emissions reductions," Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said on Wednesday.
Let's see who says no this time. Who knows?
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.