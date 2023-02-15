It doesn't take long for Angela Reakes to think back to the early years of her cricket career.
It was November 2009, long before the Big Bash League was even a thought in the minds of Cricket Australia officials.
Player payments were minimal, if at all, and the idea of paid pregnancy leave was not even on the horizon.
Fast forward to 2023 and Reakes is days away from retirement in a vastly different landscape.
Women's cricketers are professional athletes, many earning enough to play full-time, while others juggle part-time jobs on the side.
Maternity leave provisions are among the best in Australian sport, the ACT Meteors veteran the beneficiary from the updated policy.
The 32-year-old made a remarkable comeback to elite cricket in December, just four months after giving birth to daughter Winnie.
Now, having achieved her dream of playing in front of her daughter, Reakes announced it is time to move into the next chapter of her life.
"I've just come back to the game after having little Winnie," Reakes said. "My motivation behind that was to be available for the team. After ironing out a few of the maternity policy details, it probably left the team a little bit short. I was keen to come back and be able to contribute if I was able to.
"That led to playing a lot more than I thought I would. It's the right time now for me and my family, spend a bit more time with them and stop having to say 'sorry I have cricket'."
Reakes will play her final games for the Meteors this weekend. The team will conclude their WNCL campaign with two matches against Victoria at Phillip Oval on Friday and Sunday.
Prior to stepping away to have a baby, Reakes was the heart and soul of the ACT Meteors. The team's captain and inspirational leader, she helped mentor the next generation of players.
The all-rounder also featured in six seasons of the Women's Big Bash and played in the Sydney Sixers' grand final winning sides in 2017 and 2018.
An incredible talent, Reakes typically put team success ahead of individual accolades and took joy from watching others shine.
It was this attitude that left new Meteors captain Katie Mack with a mix of emotions as she stepped into the role at the start of the summer.
Being asked to lead the side was a special moment, but the 29-year-old knew she had big shows to fill.
"Ange is the rock of the team," Mack said. "She's someone who's always messaging people making sure they're alright. She's the person that keeps everyone together. She'll be sorely missed.
"She's been a great head for me, especially because she's been out of the program for half the year. She's someone I can message who hasn't been involved and get a different viewpoint on things I'm either struggling with or different decisions I've had to make."
While she is retiring, Reakes hopes to remain involved in the sport.
The all-rounder is a keen advocate for progressive maternity leave policies and she's grateful cricket has such a comprehensive scheme.
Reakes has watched closely as the Rugby League Players Association battled with the NRL over pregnancy guidelines.
The 32-year-old recognises, however, the need for constant improvement and refinement of the agreement within cricket as more women explore the prospect of having a baby during their career.
"It's an excellent policy but we had to iron out a few more details," Reakes said. "With a lived experience you get to see those things. The flexibility and trust my teammates gave me to know I was preparing enough outside the team session was really important but I can imagine a young player, if they were to go off and start a family and come back, it might not be that way.
"There's a lot of little things that hopefully I will have the opportunity to speak with Cricket Australia down the track."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
